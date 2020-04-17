‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Leaving Netflix in July 2020

The final Star Wars title on Netflix is set to leave the service and leave Netflix void of any Star Wars content in July 2020. Here’s when Solo: A Star Wars Story will be departing Netflix for Disney+.

In case you weren’t aware, Netflix had a theatrical output deal with Disney between 2016 and the start of 2019. Any movies released during that period would arrive on Netflix in the first window and remain on the service for a year and a half.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrived on Netflix in January 2019 and is therefore set to leave Netflix in the United States and Canada on July 9th, 2020.

The movie sees us transported to one of Han Solo’s earliest romps where he meets Chewbacca and Lando. The movie was directed by Ron Howard (soon to direct Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy) and scored well with critics with a 62 on Metacritic and 6.9 on IMDb.

Solo wasn’t a perfect movie and suffered plenty of setbacks throughout its development and went onto being relatively unsuccessful at the box office.

Once Solo: A Star Wars Story leaves Netflix, that will mean the end of Star Wars content on Netflix. As we’ve cataloged over the years, there hasn’t been much anyway with The Clone Wars, Rogue One (removed in January 2019), Episode 8 (removed in December 2019) and Solo being the only titles to ever be on Netflix. However, many other regions outside the US have enjoyed far more Star Wars content but with Disney+, that’s closed the door.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the complete end to Disney on Netflix. There’s still plenty of titles available including some of the 2016-19 titles that arrived. Mary Poppins Returns will be the final movie to depart and that’s not until January 2021. Netflix also seems to be getting some second window content from Disney too.

Will you miss Solo once it leaves Netflix? Are you already a Disney+ subscriber? Let us know in the comments down below.