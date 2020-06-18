‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Three Disney movies are set to leave Netflix USA and Netflix Canada in July with one including Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the final Marvel movie to have come to Netflix as part of the Disney Netflix output deal. Here’s why it’s leaving, where it’s going and where that leaves Marvel on Netflix.

The second Ant-Man movie in the MCU was rather forgotten about as it mainly served as the leadup to Avengers: Endgame. It saw Paul Rudd return to his role as the Ant-Man and introduced Evangeline Lilly who played the Wasp.

As per our Disney removal schedule, Ant-Man and The Wasp will leave both Netflix in the United States and Canada on July 29th, 2020.

It’s going to be a busy month of removals but particularly from Disney’s library. It’ll see the removal of the last Star Wars property from Netflix with Solo leaving on July 9th plus see Pixar’s Incredibles 2 leave too.

Why is Ant-Man and the Wasp leaving Netflix?

It’s leaving because its licensing agreement has come to an end. All the Disney movies that made their way onto Netflix as part of the 2016 output agreement only stay for a year and a half. Once this time is up, they’re due to depart from Netflix and now we know, head for Disney+.

There’s the possibility that it will return in the second window (set to be after 2025) but for now, the movie will be on its new home of Disney+.

Where does that leave Marvel on Netflix in the United States? Well, not in as terrible a state as Star Wars or Disney. That’s because Netflix still has all of The Defenders series such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Netflix also recently got back the licenses to some of the older Marvel animated features too.

You can keep up-to-date with all the removals from Netflix including all the big ones for July 2020 right here on What’s on Netflix.

