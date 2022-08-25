‘Irish Wish’: Lindsay Lohan Second Netflix Movie Details Revealed

According to multiple reports from the region, Lindsay Lohan will soon be filming her second movie for Netflix in Ireland. Going under the working title of Irish Wish, here’s what we know about the movie set to be a romantic comedy.

Set to begin filming in September 2022, the new romantic comedy will be set in “modern-day Ireland”.

Filming locations for the second Netflix movie in Ireland, according to Mayonews.ie, includes Westport, Knock Airport, Lough Tay in the Wicklow mountains, Killruddery House and Gardens, Bray Head, and the Cliffs of Moher.

Lohan will play the role of Maddie in the movie, which is expected to release on Netflix globally in 2023.

Michael Damian, who worked on Falling for Christmas for Netflix, has revealed he’s currently in Ireland, suggesting he’s returning to work with Lohan on the new project.

Happy #TGIF my amazing friends! Wishing you a wonderful weekend from Ireland☘️🇮🇪💕 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 19, 2022

Netflix announced a new deal with Lindsay Lohan in March 2022, a “two-picture creative partnership” that would include a Christmas movie and at the time, a yet-to-be-titled movie.

The first movie from that partnership has been in post-production for a while and is expected to hit Netflix in late 2022. That movie is tentatively named Falling for Christmas (although it filmed under the working title of Christmas in Wonderland).

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

That movie is directed by Janeen Damian and sees Lohan starring alongside Chord Overstreet, George Young, and Jack Wagner.

Netflix has yet to respond to a request for comment on this story.

Thanks to “La Vita Lohan (Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates)” on Twitter for the heads up.

Are you looking forward to another Lindsay Lohan movie coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.