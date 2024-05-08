Netflix Live Shows Hit Their Stride, ‘Unfrosted’ Bombs and ‘A Man in Full’ Disappoints – Top 10 Report

A busy week in the Netflix top 10s this week as Netflix’s live efforts look like they’re paying off. You may have also read that Baby Reindeer is eying a trip to the overall Netflix top 10s, but is that true? We’ll look into that in addition to Unfrosted, A Man in Full, Selling the OC, Heeramandi, Secrets of the Neanderthals, and much more!

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from April 29th, 2024 to May 5th, 2024, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. Live is alive!

Two live shows made it into the Netflix Top 10 this week, which is quite an accomplishment considering they were released on Saturday and Sunday, the very last two days of the week. Foke Woke by Katt Williams got 4M views in its first few hours, but comparisons had to come by as the only special, in that case, was Selective Outrage by Chris Rock, and we do not have any numbers for its first weekend.

The other live show breaking into the Top 10 is The Roast of Tom Brady, which got 2M views in just a few hours as it was broadcast on Sunday evening. Compared to the other special released on Sunday in our dataset, we can see it did great, just a notch under Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer.

In the US, the live show John Mulaney in LA also managed to break into the weekly Top 10, so that’s three live shows in this week’s Top 10 in the US.

2. Unfrosted stayed frozen.

Jerry Seinfeld was back with a new film, and after bad reviews and an even worse press tour, the film launched to a dismal 7.1M CVEs in its first three days, the 13th-best launch of the year for any Netflix films released in 2024.

I did not have the Norwegian film Stolen charting higher than Unfrosted on my bingo card, but there you go.

3. Secrets of the Neanderthals attracts the history buffs.

The documentary Secrets of the Neanderthals did a good launch with 5.3M CVEs over its first four days and the second-best launch for a documentary released on a Thursday on record.

4. Honeymoonish puts Kuwait on the Netflix global map of success.

Another surprise this week is the great performance of Kuweiti rom-com Honeymoonish, which managed to get 14M CVEs in its first week. Granted, it was released on Monday, which gave it a full week of viewings, but even when we compare it to other films released on Monday, it did really well.

5. A Man in Full is rather half-full

6.3M CVEs, that’s what a limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane did over its first four days, and that’s basically what you would expect of that type of very US story and cast, just under Painkiller, which I classify in the same category. It could have been better, for sure.

6. Selling the OC is back

“Selling..” is quite a universe at this point on Netflix, with various spin-offs and variations on the concept. The third season of Selling the OC was released last week. The numbers are not as good as they charted between the S5 and 6 of Selling Sunset, the OG “Selling…”. Better luck next time.

7. Heeramandi is a moderate success for Netflix India.

To say that Netflix India was counting on Heeramandi to perform is an understatement, as the streamer put its entire weight behind making the show a success. And the results are quite good: The series launched with 4.5M CVEs over its first five days, the best launch for a new series from Asia Pacific released on a Wednesday.

Now, that’s not saying much and globally, it’s not what you would describe as a success, yet. We’ll know more next week.

The phenomenon series “Baby Reindeer” held very well for its fourth week, the third-best one on record behind Squid Game and Wednesday. The funny thing is that Baby Reindeer might fall short of the all-time Top 10. For all the buzz around it and the huge word of mouth brought by social networks such as TikTok, the series is still quite a long way from the number 10 or 9 on the all-time charts, occupied by The Witcher (blue dotted line on the chart) and Bridgerton season 2. Will it manage to get there? I’m doubtful, but that baby reindeer defied so many expectations that it’s hard to be 100% sure.

Full Top 10 Data For This Week

Rank Title Hours Views 1 Baby Reindeer: Limited Series 73,600,000 18,600,000 2 A Man in Full: Limited Series 28,000,000 6,300,000 3 Dead Boy Detectives: Season 1 34,100,000 4,700,000 4 Katt Williams: Woke Foke 4,100,000 4,000,000 5 Selling The OC: Season 3 10,300,000 2,200,000 6 The Roast of Tom Brady 6,200,000 2,000,000 7 The Gentlemen: Season 1 11,700,000 1,800,000 8 CoComelon Lane: Season 2 3,400,000 1,600,000 9 3 Body Problem: Season 1 11,400,000 1,500,000 10 Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 1 6,800,000 1,200,000

English Film

Rank Title Hours Views 1 Unfrosted 11,300,000 7,100,000 2 Anyone But You 11,600,000 6,700,000 3 Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver 12,300,000 6,000,000 4 Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp 9,400,000 5,600,000 5 Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut 7,200,000 5,400,000 6 Secrets of the Neanderthals 7,100,000 5,300,000 7 The Judge 12,500,000 5,300,000 8 Shrek 7,100,000 4,700,000 9 Smurfs: The Lost Village 7,000,000 4,700,000 10 Barbarian 7,900,000 4,600,000

Non-English TV

Rank Title Hours Views 1 The Asunta Case: Limited Series 64,700,000 11,900,000 2 Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar: Season 1 33,000,000 4,500,000 3 Queen of Tears: Limited Series 87,500,000 4,100,000 4 Deliver Me: Limited Series 8,400,000 2,200,000 5 Goodbye Earth: Limited Series 20,200,000 1,700,000 6 Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect 7,000,000 1,400,000 7 Fiasco: Limited Series 6,000,000 1,400,000 8 Frankly Speaking: Limited Series 2,500,000 1,200,000 9 Brigands: The Quest for Gold: Season 1 5,600,000 1,100,000 10 The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 1 5,400,000 1,000,000

Non-English Film

That’s all for this week, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below.