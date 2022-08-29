‘Falling for Christmas’ Lindsay Lohan Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has been investing heavily over the past few years in its Christmas content with titles like The Christmas Chronicles, A Christmas Prince, and Klaus being the biggest examples of these efforts. In May 2021, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan will be appearing in her own Christmas movie for Netflix called Falling for Christmas which will arrive in November 2022.

First announced over the summer of 2021, Lindsay Lohan would star in a brand new untitled Christmas movie. The movie didn’t have a name at that time although we understand it was under the working title of Christmas in Wonderland.

The original Tweet by Netflix, which scored over 40,000 likes, said the following:

“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident”

It turns out that Falling for Christmas is one of at least two movies being produced exclusively for Netflix as part of a deal announced in March 2022. The second movie, tentatively named Irish Wish, is filming in the latter half of 2022.

BIFA winner Janeen Damian (A Christmas Waltz, Hot Tamale) will direct the movie which will be written by Damian, her husband and writing partner Michael Damian as well as scribes Jeff Bonnett (Heroes, Love by the Book) and Ron Oliver (Operation Christmas, Harvest Moon).

Brad Krevoy of MPCA (A Christmas Prince, Operation Christmas Drop) and Michael Damian of Riviera Films will produce. Amanda Philips and Eric Jarboe will be the executive producers.

Here’s everything else we know about the movie:

What is the plot of Falling for Christmas?

The plot was included in the Tweet above but addition production listings also provide a bit more context:

“After getting amnesia in a skiing accident Sierra, is taken in by a single dad and learns the value of kindness and love.”

Netflix has yet to formally announce the official name of the movie however most production listings indicate the Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie is called Falling for Christmas.

A first look of the new movie was revealed on November 12th:

She’s back! Here is your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet. pic.twitter.com/eycI907iBm — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

Who will star in Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas movie?

Of course, Lindsay Lohan will be fronting the cast. The child star has had a rollercoaster career over the years most known for movies such as The Parent Trap and Mean Girls.

Also starring in the movie will be Chord Overstreet who is known for his role on Glee where he played Sam Evans.

George Young (Malignant), Jack Wagner (The Bold and the Beautiful), Sean Dillingham (Yellowstone), and Olivia Perez (In The Heights) are also listed to star.

Elsewhere, here’s who else will be featuring in the upcoming movie:

Blythe Howard as Dr. Layla Monroe (Power Book IV: Force)

Chase Ramsey as Terry Carver (Law & Order: Organized Crime)

Kate Rachesky as Heather

Robert Daniels as Curtis

When did filming take place for Falling for Christmas?

Production was penciled to begin in November 2021 starting on November 8th and running for over two months with the scheduled wrap planned for December 15th. The shoot will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah. The lodge featured in the movie is the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City.

Also, fun fact, Lindsay Lohan became engaged on November 28, 2021 while filming the Netflix movie.

When will Falling for Christmas release on Netflix?

It was confirmed via The Daily Beast that the movie is set to debut in early November 2022.

It’s scheduled to arrive on Netflix globally on November 10th, 2022.

