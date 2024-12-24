What Time Are The NFL Games, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé Live on Netflix for Christmas?

It’s nearly time for Netflix’s real foray into sports, with the streamer being the global home for the Christmas Day games for both 2024 and 2025. We’ve put together a big Q&A/FAQ with everything you need to know, including when the halftime shows are on and what to expect regarding Netflix announcements.

We’re getting two showdowns on Netflix globally this Christmas, with the first bout between Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, and later in the day, Baltimore Ravens will be bringing the heat to Houston Texans. Netflix first announced it would bring the NFL games to you this May on a two-year deal.

What time are the NFL Games on? When do the preshows start where I live?

There are four essential times you need to remember for the NFL games tomorrow, with each matchup having a pre-show (the first being two hours in length and the second half an hour). Below, we’ve put together a useful guide to when the games will be streaming where you live:

Chiefs vs. Steelers Preshow Americas 11:00 AM ET (New York/Toronto/Montreal/Ottawa)

10:00 AM CT (Chicago/Mexico City/Monterrey)

9:00 AM MT (Denver/Calgary)

8:00 AM PT (Los Angeles/Vancouver) Europe 16:00 GMT (London/Dublin)

17:00 CET (Frankfurt/Munich/Vienna/Zurich)

18:00 EET (Helsinki/Copenhagen) Asia/Pacific 3:00 AM AEDT (Sydney, Dec 26)

2:00 AM JST (Tokyo, Dec 26)

21:30 IST (New Delhi) Chiefs vs. Steelers Kickoff Americas 1:00 PM ET (New York/Toronto)

12:00 PM CT (Chicago/Mexico City)

11:00 AM MT (Denver/Calgary)

10:00 AM PT (Los Angeles/Vancouver)

12:00 PM CDT (Monterrey/Guadalajara)

1:00 PM EDT (Montreal/Ottawa) Europe 18:00 GMT (London)

19:00 CET (Paris/Berlin) Asia/Pacific 5:00 AM AEDT (Sydney, Dec 26)

4:00 AM JST (Tokyo, Dec 26)

23:30 IST (New Delhi) Ravens vs. Texans Preshow Americas 4:00 PM ET (New York)

3:00 PM CT (Chicago)

2:00 PM MT (Denver)

1:00 PM PT (Los Angeles)

5:00 PM BRT (São Paulo)

4:00 PM COT (Bogotá) Europe 21:00 GMT (London)

22:00 CET (Paris/Berlin) Asia/Pacific 8:00 AM AEDT (Sydney, Dec 26)

7:00 AM JST (Tokyo, Dec 26)

2:30 AM IST (New Delhi, Dec 26) Ravens vs. Texans Kickoff Americas 4:30 PM ET (New York)

3:30 PM CT (Chicago)

2:30 PM MT (Denver)

1:30 PM PT (Los Angeles)

5:30 PM BRT (São Paulo)

4:30 PM COT (Bogotá) Europe 21:30 GMT (London)

22:30 CET (Paris/Berlin) Asia/Pacific 8:30 AM AEDT (Sydney, Dec 26)

7:30 AM JST (Tokyo, Dec 26)

3:00 AM IST (New Delhi, Dec 26)

Can you set reminders on Netflix?

Yes! On the official pages on the Netflix app and website (Chiefs vs. Steelers link, Ravens vs Texans link), which will register your interest and depending on how you’ve got notifications set up, you could get a WhatsApp message, in-app notification on mobile or at the very least, when the title is available, it’ll appear front and center in your Netflix app when you boot it up.

Both games will have pre-shows and half-time shows with hosts and pundits who will be live from Los Angeles and on the ground in Pittsburgh and Houston. The line-ups were initially announced on December 10th, 2024.

Throughout the day, a few hosts will broadcast live from Los Angeles. That includes anchor Kay Adams (Up & Adams) with analysts Drew Brees (former Super Bowl-winning quarterback), Robert Griffin III (former NFL quarterback), Mina Kimes (NFL analyst, ESPN) and Manti Te’o (former NFL linebacker and NFL Network analyst).

Also live from Pittsburgh is anchor Laura Rutledge (ESPN), who will be joined by analysts Devin McCourty (NFL analyst, NBC) and Jason McCourty (NFL analyst, CBS Sports and ESPN).

Comedians Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze will provide light relief throughout the day, the former of whom is the tailgate correspondent. Ian Rapoport and Gene Steratore could provide additional insights throughout the day.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Commentators and National Anthem

Ian Eagle will be the play-by-play commentator with Nate Burleson and JJ Watt. Reporting from the sidelines are Melanie Collins and Stacey Dales.

This game’s national anthem will honor the military with a special performance honoring Voices of Service, a singing quartet featuring retired Veterans Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna, and Caleb Green.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Commentators and National Anthem

Live from Houston is play-by-play commentator Noah Eagle, joined by analyst Greg Olsen. Reporting from the sidelines are Jamie Erdahl and Steve Wyche.

The national anthem for this game will be performed by Pentatonix (the subject of the recent Meet Me Next Christmas Netflix movie), featuring Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee.

What time will Mariah Carey be on the Netflix NFL Games?

There will be a pre-recorded performance from Mariah Carey, headlining the “Show Open” with her hit Christmas song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. This will play sometime between 11am ET and 1 pm ET.

What time will Beyoncé be live on Netflix?

Beyoncé is performing live at the Texans vs Ravens game, although there’s no exact scheduled time for Beyoncé’s performance, simply because it depends on how long the first two quarters (or first half, if you will) take to complete.

Most NFL games last between 3 and 4 hours, so the halftime show will begin between 6 PM EST and 6:30 PM EST, if not later. For those in the UK, that’s around 11:30 PM GMT.

This is the second time Beyoncé has performed at a half-time show for the NFL, having previously been featured alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay in 2013 in New Orleans.

Will there be ads on the Netflix NFL Games? Can you watch on Netflix’s ad tier?

As you’d usually expect from an NFL game, there will be advertisements throughout the day in between plays and during the preshows.

The game is also available to every tier of Netflix, including those on an advertising tier.

Are the NFL Games on Netflix available on all devices?

Most newer devices feature the live option introduced in the Windows app over the summer. Watch it on the official Netflix mobile app or most connected TVs or devices. If you’re using a mobile device, you need Android 7 or up or iOS 17 or up.

According to the official Netflix help docs, two major devices that you won’t be able to watch the fight on are Chromecast 1st-3rd Generation and Ultra, as well as the PlayStation 3 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will stream the match without problem).

Will the NFL Games be available in 4K on Netflix?

It doesn’t look like it.

The TV Answer Man has been investigating this and confirmed with Netflix in November that both games would be available in 4K resolution. However, he later spoke to two other Netflix reps who said that the games wouldn’t be available in 4K.

Netflix is offering French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Latin America) language tracks in addition to the default English commentary (a closed caption option will also be available in English).

Will there be trailers and announcements for Netflix Originals?

Yes, but don’t get your hopes too high.

We know a few shows that will get reveals, stunts, or additional first looks tomorrow, but we don’t have a full list. The Night Agent is confirmed for a news drop during the Houston game. There’s been a lot of speculation around One Piece getting a reveal for who will be playing Chopper. It is his birthday, after all. Plus, Netflix’s account for the show is not exactly being subtle. Then you’ve got Stranger Things, which is also hotly talked about being involved somehow, although we’re not privy to that information.

Will there be streaming issues/buffering problems?

“That, detective, is the right question,” and the million-dollar one too! Netflix has insisted in various interviews and press releases that they’ll be able to handle the game after a myriad of buffering problems at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight but we’ll have to see if that’s the case on Game Day.

Can you rewatch the games/performances after the game has ended?

Not really. The NFL Games will only be available to stream on Netflix for three hours after the games conclude in the United States, and they will be unavailable internationally 24 hours after the initial broadcast in international countries.

That said, we expect Beyonce’s performance to be made online, probably on YouTube, shortly after it happens, in the same way that Super Bowl half-time shows from prior years are currently available in full.

Are there any other ways to watch the games live other than on Netflix?

Local markets for the games in question will broadcast the games live on regular television (CBS affiliates in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Houston). Mobile users can also watch live on the NFL app in the United States in addition to Netflix.

Following the games on Netflix, highlights will be available on social media platforms, including YouTube, and full replay within the NFL app. Outside the US, the replay will be available on NFL Gamepass, whether through platforms like DAZN in the UK afterward.

CBS Sports produces the games itself for Netflix, while NFL Media produces the pre-, post, and studio halftime programming. EverWonder Studio will executive produce NFL Christmas Gameday.

Happy Christmas! We hope you enjoy the games!