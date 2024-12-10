Netflix Announces Its Lineup for the NFL Christmas Game Day

There’s going to be a hearty helping of Football with your Christmas Dinner as Netflix hosts the Chiefs vs. Steelers and the Ravens vs. Texans. We already know Beyoncé will perform the halftime show, and now Netflix has announced the lineup of stars and pundits who will appear in each game.

Christmas Day marks the first annual NFL games exclusively on Netflix until 2026. Two games will be live: Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs the Houston Texans. CBS Sports produces the games, with NFL media producing all pre-, post, and studio halftime programming. EverWonder Studio is the executive producer of the NFL Christmas Gameday.

The day will start at 11:00 am ET, starting with a preshow live from the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and NFL Networks studios in Los Angeles. Kay Adams will host from LA and will be joined by former Superbowl-winning quarterback of the New Orleans Saints and analyst Drew Brees, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, and former NFL Linebacker Manti Te’o.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, anchor Laura Rutledge will host and is joined by analysts Devin McCourty (NBC) and Jason McCourty (CBS Sports).

Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer is the day’s tailgate correspondent, and special guest Nate Bargatze will join.

Ian Eagle of CBS Sports will be the play-by-play commentator for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, which kicks off at 1 PM ET. Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson (CBS) and former NFL defensive end JJ Watt (CBS) will provide the color commentary.

Meanwhile, Melanie Collins (CBS Sports) and Stacey Dales (NFL Network) will report from the sidelines.

Noah Eagle of NBC Sports will be the play-by-play commentator of the Baltimore Ravens vs the Houston Texans and is joined by former NFL tight end and Fox Sports analyst Greg Olson.

Jamie Erdahl and Steve Wyche of the NFL Network will report from the sidelines.

Reportedly, Ian Rapoport (NFL Network) will stand by for breaking news, and NFL official Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst across both games.

In what language will I be able to stream the games?

Netflix has confirmed that the games will be available to stream in English, German, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Drew Brees and Scott Hanson provide additional commentary for those outside of the US. More international anchors are to be announced soon!

Are you looking forward to watching the NFL on Netflix this Christmas? Let us know in the comments below!