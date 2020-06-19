‘It’s Bruno’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After a hilarious and heartwarming first season of It’s Bruno many of you may be wondering when we’ll be seeing the good boy return? We’re now a year after season 1 dropped on Netflix so let’s take a look at what’s going on.

It’s Bruno is a Netflix Original comedy series written, starring and directed by Solven ‘Slick’ Naim. The short series was once even shorter when the aspiring director/writer produced the short It’s Bruno in 2015. Eventually being picked up by Netflix, It’s Bruno is third in a growing trend of short comedy Originals.

In the rough streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn a man and his beloved dog Bruno take a stroll. After meeting another dog walker with a dog far smarter than Bruno, thus their rivalry unfolds.

Since the show’s release, it has been nominated for an Emmy. The award it’s been nominated for is “Outstanding short-form comedy or drama series”. It was nominated alongside Hack Into Broad City, Special by Netflix and State of the Union by Sundance TV. More recently the show nabbed a silver medal at the Telly Awards.

It’s Bruno Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 06/19/2020)

One year after the release of It’s Bruno, we still have no idea whether It’s Bruno is heading back but there are some positive signs at the very least for Solvan Naim’s continued presence on Netflix.

Originally, we gave the show a 50/50 chance of coming back and we’re still down that track.

One reason for hope at least is the fact that the social media accounts for the show are still active to this day. The Instagram account for It’s Bruno is consistently active with the last post at the time of republishing on May 13th.

Typically when show’s are canceled, their social media accounts tend to go dark.

As we mentioned, Solvan Naim is set to feature in another upcoming Netflix project we just got some more information on.

We’ve been tracking an Untitled Solvan Naim Project for some time on IMDbPRO that recently got updated to in production. It’s set to be a “hip hop musical version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’.” The show was first announced by Variety back in May 2019.

Queen Latifah and Will Smith will serve as executive producers on the movie with Solvan Naim and David Broome writing.

How have subscribers taken to It’s Bruno?

“It’s Bruno” is my jam! It’s a little off beat, but always on it’s feet. #ItsBruno #netflix — Brainwaves (@JustJonni_) May 17, 2019

Yooo This “It’s Bruno” Show On Netflix Is Golden 😂🔥 I Suggest Y’all Check It Out. It’s HILARIOUS — DJ LOONEY (@djlooneygoham) May 20, 2019

It’s Bruno Season 2 Release Date

Both the season and episode run times are incredibly short.

Assuming Netflix renews, we already know that filming isn’t a long process. This means that if Netflix is to renew we could see a very fast turn around on a new season of It’s Bruno.

Currently, we have no idea when the second season will arrive simply because of how long it has taken to renew the series and the fact that Solvan Naim is working on other projects.

Would you like to see another season of It’s Bruno? Let us know in the comments below!