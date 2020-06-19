Are Seasons 1-2 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on Netflix?

With a third season on the way and the series growing in popularity, we often get asked whether What We Do in the Shadows is coming to or on Netflix. Here’s your streaming guide to the series but unfortunately, it’s not looking likely Netflix will receive it.

For those unaware, the series comes from writer and actor, Jemaine Clement. It follows the quirky lives of three vampires who all reside with each other on Staten Island.

Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch star.

The series first began its run on FX back in March 2019 with season 2 releasing in April 2020 with a third season also on the way.

For most, whether What We Do in the Shadows is on Netflix may be obvious, however, not every region currently has the same setup when it comes to series from FX.

Just so to not mislead anyone, as of June 2020, no Netflix region is currently streaming What We Do in the Shadows and we’ll breakdown as to why the series is not on Netflix below.

Why What We Do in the Shadows isn’t on Netflix in the US

We’ll start with the easiest one. The United States Netflix isn’t streaming What We Do in the Shadows and probably never will.

That’s because FX’s output (with a few notable exceptions) all heads to Hulu which has a dedicated FX on Hulu section.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given Hulu shares the same owners as FX and therefore, makes more sense to deal it to Hulu than externally to say Netflix.

Why isn’t What We Do in the Shadows on Netflix UK?

Netflixers in the United Kingdom still carries a large portion of FX library content however that doesn’t currently include What We Do in the Shadows.

This may not always be the case but for the moment, the BBC currently has full access to all the new shows from the provider and subsequently, you can find it streaming on the BBC Player.

What about Netflix Canada or Netflix Australia?

In Canada, Netflix could pick up the rights as the series only currently resides on video-on-demand platforms. In Australia, the show goes to Foxtel through an existing deal however, at the time of publishing only one season was available on the platform.

Do you wish What We Do in the Shadows was on Netflix?