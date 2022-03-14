Joey King’s ‘The In Between’ Headed to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix has acquired the international rights to the Paramount+ Original movie The In Between starring Joey King and is set to release it with Netflix Original branding in April 2022.

Releasing on Paramount+ on February 11th, the sci-fi romantic movie was directed by Arie Posin and written by Marc Klein. The movie received very little fanfare only managed to reach 162 on the IMDb MovieMeter.

The movie is about a teenage girl who seems to still have a connection to her boyfriend after a fatal car crash involving the pair.

Joey King stars alongside Kyle Allen, Kim Dickens, John Ortiz, Celeste O’Connor, Donna Biscoe, and April Parker Jones.

Reviews have been ultimately mixed for the movie. It holds a 56% on RottenTomatoes with IndieWire saying the story “is never boring, even as it frequently doesn’t make a lick of sense.”

Where is The In Between coming to Netflix?

Among the regions we’ve been able to confirm receiving the movie on April 8th, 2022 includes:

Netflix UK

Netflix Canada

Netflix France

Netflix Netherlands

Netflix South Korea

Netflix India

Netflix Australia

In essence, Netflix has picked up the international streaming rights to the movie outside the United States. This is somewhat strange given Paramount+ now does operate outside the United States in regions such as Australia and Canada.

The best way to check if you’re getting the movie is by directly navigating to its Netflix page where a coming soon notice should be showing.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has acquired international rights to a movie that debuted exclusively on a streamer in the US. Earlier this year, Netflix notably picked up the rights to Mother/Android. Of course, we don’t know exactly how long these movies will remain on Netflix while their parent companies roll out their platforms around the globe.

Netflix is currently close to Joey King which could be the incentive to pick up the international rights to The In Between. The actress and producer notably signed a deal with Netflix back in July 2021 to develop new titles under a first-look deal. One of her upcoming projects for Netflix includes Uglies which wrapped filming in December 2021.

Will you be checking out The In Between when it hits Netflix this April? Let us know in the comments down below.