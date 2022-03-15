‘Lies and Deceit’ Season 2: Will There Be Another Season on Netflix?

A new Spanish thriller series appeared in the top 10s in places like the US and UK for a number of days and has performed well elsewhere too. Lies and Deceit joins Netflix two years after it first debuted but will there be more? It’s looking unlikely.

Lies and Deceit goes by many different names. Its literal translation to English is Liar and in Spain, the series is titled Mentiras.

The series is based on the English-language series Liars which ran for two seasons on ITV in the United Kingdom. The show is about a literature teacher seeking justice against a surgeon who she claims date-raped her.

Created by Curro Novallas, the show stars Ángela Cremonte, Javier Rey, Manuela Velasco and Miquel Fernández. Fans of Money Heist will also recognize Paco Tous who plays Moscow in the hits Netflix series.

The show was an exclusive show available on ATRESplayer Premium released back in 2020 but recently concluded a broadcast run on Antena 3 (the same network that first debuted Money Heist).

The series was a somewhat unexpected addition to Netflix and was first scheduled to release in November 2021 before being pulled and then eventually being added in March 2022.

Why Season 2 of Lies and Deceit is unlikely

Given the length of time between its debut on ATRESplayer Premium and now on Netflix, it seems highly unlikely that the show will get another outing.

According to numerous Spanish sources, they state the show is not planned for a second season and the time past since the show’s debut and now makes it unlikely to happen.

With that said, after its broadcast debut, the show reportedly pulled in big numbers for Antena 3 which could lead to exploration of more but nothing is guaranteed. You also have to contend that the story pretty much wraps up by the end.

It’s also worth noting the cast has moved onto other projects.

Ángela Cremonte, who plays Laura Munar in the series, most recently appeared in Netflix’s Feria: The Darkest Light. She’s also set to play a role in an upcoming movie called Venus.

Javier Rey is also in the Netflix family with an upcoming project coming to Netflix in 2022 called Las de la última fila where Rey will play David.

What to Watch Next on Netflix After Lies and Deceit

If you’re looking for something to fill the void, Netflix is host to a number of mystery series. Most recently, it released Pieces of Her which has received rave reviews. Given the story of Lies and Deceit, we’d also recommend checking out Unbelievable if you haven’t already. Harlan Coben’s titles on Netflix are also in a similar genre too.

For fans of Ángela Cremonte, you’ll want to check out the aforementioned Feria: The Darkest Light but you can also find Cremonte in Netflix’s Cable Girls which wrapped up its run after 32 episodes in 2020.

Do you want to see another season of Lies and Deceit on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.