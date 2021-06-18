‘Johnny Test’ Reboot Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Sporting a refreshed look, the ex-Cartoon Network show turned Netflix Original series is coming to Netflix in mid-July 2021.

Last year, we reported that Netflix would be the new home to Johnny Test and season 7 (or season 1 of the reboot) will not be the only season to coming to Netflix. Two seasons have been ordered in total with each likely consisting of 20 episodes apiece with each being around 11 minutes in length.

In addition, an interactive special has been planned.

The new-look series features a much cleaner and high-resolution look (it’ll be available in 4K) but manages to keep the same charm that led millions to love the first season.

Scott Fellows, who worked on the original series, has returned as showrunner with WildBrain the studio behind the series.

The first look trailer for the new season was released on June 18th, 2021. Attached to the trailer was the following caption:

“How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!”

Storywise, the new series picks up where the original left off.

In anticipation of the new Netflix series, you can currently go back and check out all six seasons which have been streaming on Netflix since 2014 with season 6 added in April 2015. That’s in the United States at least. Other regions have varied availability currently with Netflix UK only streaming three seasons of the show.

Will you be checking out the brand new Johnny Test series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.