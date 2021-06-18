‘This Little Love of Mine’ Making SVOD Debut on Netflix in July 2021

An independent romance movie This Little Love of Mine will be making its SVOD debut on Netflix in the United States in July 2021. Here’s what you need to know.

This movie is going to be up your street if you love Netflix’s various Christmas romance movies or enjoy titles like Virgin River or Sweet Magnolias.

This Little Love of Mine premiered at the Gold Coast Film Festival back in April and will soon arrive on Netflix in the United States on July 7th, 2021. Other regions availability will vary.

Here’s what you can expect from the feel-good movie:

“Laura is a successful hardworking big city lawyer on the verge of being promoted to partner at her firm with a like-minded fiancé. To seal her promotion, Laura must go back to her hometown, the island of Sapphire Cove to convince her childhood best friend Chip to sign a contract to take over his grandfather’s company. At first, Chip refuses to read the contract but Laura and Chip eventually reach an agreement that for every “fun and relaxing” event Laura does then Chip will read a page. As they reconnect, the chemistry between the two are immediate and Laura learns what is important that “home is where the heart is.”

The movie notably includes the talents of Liam McIntyre (Spartacus), Craig Horner (See No Evil), Lynn Gilmartin (World Poker Tour), Saskia Hampele (Neighbors), and Tiriel Mora (Daybreakers).

Christine Luby directs who has recently directed the incredibly successful Sony Animation movie, Peter Rabbit. Georgia Harrison who is behind Dive Club wrote the movie.

The movie itself is distributed by a small production company called Nicely Entertainment which operates out of Los Angeles, California. They’ve distributed a number of titles in the past of which many have found their way onto Hallmark including Save The Wedding most recently. The Steve Jaggi Company produced the movie in Australia where the filming took place specifically in Palm Cove in Far North Queensland.

The Steve Jaggi Company is also notably working on a co-production Netflix Original series called Dive Club which has been filming in Australia over the past few months.

That’s