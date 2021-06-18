‘The Twilight Saga’ Movies Coming to Netflix US in July 2021

Almost every Twilight movie is set to come to Netflix on July 16th, 2021 in the United States. It’s likely heading to Netflix as part of a routine license from Lionsgate for which Netflix still licenses older movies.

The Twilight movies really don’t require much of an introduction and you probably already have a strong opinion on the often controversial movie franchise.

While quickly researching the series of movies, we came across this excellent breakdown of the five movies from Syfy. They walk you through their 100 thoughts while watching the films back to back which you will almost get to do on Netflix next month.

Spanning from 2008 to 2012, the five movies swept across the world and as we mentioned, you’d either probably love them or hate them.

Together, they pulled in a massive $3.346 billion at the box office and no doubt much more since in merchandise. Summit Entertainment acts as the distributor for the movie which is owned by Lionsgate.

The film franchise featured the talents of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Ashley Greene among many others. It adapts the best-selling novels by author Stephanie Meyer.

So fast forward to today, it looks like 4 out of the 5 movies are set to come to Netflix in the United States in the middle of July 2021.

Here are the Twilight movies currently coming to Netflix on July 16th, 2021:

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Notably, the first Twilight movie isn’t currently listed to hit Netflix on July 16th, 2021 but this could just be that the title has yet to be uploaded and we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more. That movie, unlike the other ones, is thought to be licensed separately as it was last seen on Netflix in the US back in 2017 for a month.

If you want to see a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in July 2021 that’s being updated every other day, head on over to our monthly preview.

This addition of the Twilight movies only includes the US at present. Many other regions have seen the movies come and go over time. The UK, for example, last saw the movies added together back in October 2018.

With mergers and acquisitions in the media space huge, we’ve said for a while that Lionsgate would make a prime candidate for Netflix and the Twilight IP is perhaps one of the biggest draws, at least for us.

Will you be checking out the Twilight movies when they hit Netflix in July 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.