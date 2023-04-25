JTBC K-Drama ‘Doctor Slump’ Season 1 is Reportedly Coming to Netflix in 2023

jTBC’s exciting new medical drama, Doctor Slump, is reportedly coming to Netflix later this year. Filming is still ongoing, and we’re currently just waiting for official confirmation from Netflix that Doctor Slump will be on the way soon. For now, here’s everything we know so far about Doctor Slump, including the plot, cast, filming updates, and release date.

Doctor Slump is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy medical drama written by screenwriter Baek Sun Woo, and directed by Oh Hyun Jong. The series will also be a reunion for Park Shin Hye, and Park Hyung Sik who previously acted on-screen together in the popular K-drama The Heirs.

We have reached out to Netflix for confirmation that Doctor Slump is a part of their 2023 release slate.

When would Doctor Slump be released on Netflix?

It is rumored that the first episode of Doctor Slump will be broadcast on the South Korean cable television network jTBC on Saturday, October 30th, 2023.

We’re unsure of the number of episodes, but it is also rumored that the series will release one episode a week on Saturdays. If the season consists of twelve episodes, then the season finale will be Saturday, December 16th, 2023. Sixteen episodes would push the finale to Saturday, January 13th, 2023.

As always it must be noted that release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of Doctor Slump?

We have two synopses for the K-drama.

The first synopsis has been sourced from My Drama List:

A rom-com about doctors who are in a slump as they try to resuscitate their lives. Their story captures the love and growth of two characters who live in a rooftop house after quitting their jobs as doctors.

The second synopsis has been sourced from the site allkpop:

The story revolves around two individuals in their darkest hours of life. First, there’s the once top-tier plastic surgeon Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyungsik), whose perfect life goes downhill after a surgical accident. Opposite him, an anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) one day realizes that outside of her busy work schedule in the hospital, her life has no meaning.

Who are the cast members of Doctor Slump?

It’s going to be a reunion for The Heirs alumni for actress Park Shin Hye, and actor Park Hyung Sik. Park Shin Hye has been cast in the lead role of Nam Ha Neul which will be her first lead role in a Netflix series for almost five years after previously starring in Memories of the Alhambra. She also starred in the zombie horror #Alive, in the role of Kim Yoo Bin, and in The Call as Kim Seo Yeon.

Park Hyung Sik is an extremely popular actor and is most well known for his leading roles in shows such as Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, the South Korean adaptation of Suits, Happiness, and Soundtrack #1.

The last remaining lead actors in the series are Yoon Park and actress Kong Seong Ha. Yoon Park has been cast in the role of Bin Dae Young. He has previously starred in multiple Netflix series such as Forecasting Love and Weather, You Are My Spring, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, and Itaewon Class.

Relative newcomer Kong Seong Ha will be making her Netflix debut and leading role debut in Doctor Slump when she takes on the role of Lee Hong Ran. She will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine.

Rounding out the remaining cast members are actress Jang Hye Jin and actor Hyun Bong Sik. Jang Hye Jin plays the role of Nam Ha Neul’s mother. Meanwhile, Hyun Bong Shik’s role remains unnamed.

What is the production status of Doctor Slump?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 25/04/2023)

Filming reportedly began in the middle of March 2023, and is currently scheduled to end by late July 2023.

Would you like to see Doctor Slump on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!