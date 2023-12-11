Netflix Dominates Most Searched TV Shows List of 2023

Google has just released its annual “Year in Search” blog post and tools to allow you to search through the most items throughout the year, whether that’s the most searched celebrities, athletes, musicians, sporting events, or as it pertains to this article, movies, and TV shows.

Below, we’ll look through the top movies and TV shows searched globally in the United States and the United Kingdom. You can find the complete list of breakdowns for 2023’s “Year in Search” via the Google Trends hub page where they feature more regional lists beyond the ones we’ll feature below.

Netflix’s performance in 2023 beats its record from last year, too, where only six of the ten series that made it to the global list were Netflix Originals.

Globally Most Searched Shows and Movies of 2023

Let’s begin with the globally most searched shows and movies of 2023, then begin with TV, where Netflix occupies nine out of the ten slots.

You could argue that it’s somewhat unfair for One Piece to be fully attributed to Netflix, given that some searches undoubtedly include the anime series.

Most Searched Shows of 2023

1) The Last of Us (Max)

2) Wednesday (Netflix)

3) Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

4) One Piece (Netflix)

5) Kaleidoscope (Netflix)

6) King the Land (Netflix)

7) The Glory (Netflix)

8) That ’90s Show (Netflix)

9) The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

10) Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Most Searched Movies of 2023 Globally

On the movie side, not a single Netflix Original movie featured in the most searched titles globally, with mostly theatrical releases hitting the top 10 and a few Indian juggernauts ultimately making the cut.

1) Barbie

2) Oppenheimer

3) Jawan

4) Sound of Freedom

5) John Wick: Chapter 4

6) Avatar: The Way of Water

7) Everything Everywhere All at Once

8) Gadar 2

9) Creed III

10) Pathaan

United States Most Searched Shows and Movies of 2023

The Last of Us replicated its global performance in the US, beating out Ginny & Georgia for the top spot. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Beef were also notably on the United States list, which didn’t rank worldwide.

1) The Last of Us

2) Ginny & Georgia

3) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

4) Daisy Jones & The Six

5) Wednesday

6) That ’90s Show

7) Kaleidoscope

8) Beef

9) The Idol

10) The Fall of the House of Usher

Once again, in the States, not a single Netflix Original movie is to be found in the most searched list, with Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery making up a large portion of the list.

1) Barbie

2) Oppenheimer

3) Sound of Freedom

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once

5) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

6) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

7) Creed III

8) John Wick: Chapter 4

9) Five Nights at Freddy’s

10) Cocaine Bear

United Kingdom Most Searched Shows and Movies of 2023

In the United Kingdom, you have to get to the number four spot before finding a Netflix Original, with Happy Valley ultimately taking the top spot in front of The Last of Us. A couple of other Netflix Original shows you’ll only find in the UK in the trending searches include Top Boy and Black Mirror.

1) Happy Valley

2) The Last of Us

3) The Rig

4) Ginny and Georgia

5) Top Boy

6) The Long Shadow

7) The Sixth Commandment

8) Daisy Jones and the Six

9) Luther

10) Black Mirror

A Netflix Original movie did feature in the UK top 10, with the acquired title Bank of Dave being the ninth most searched movie this year.

1) Oppenheimer

2) Barbie

3) Guardians of the Galaxy

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once

5) The Menu

6) Killers of the Flower Moon

7) John Wick 4

8) Cocaine Bear

9) Bank of Dave

10) Creed 3

What are your thoughts on the most searched movies and series of 2023? Did your favorite make the list?