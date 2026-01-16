New K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2026

Compared to the busy January, February is so far shaping up to be a quiet month for new K-drama releases, with only The Art of Sarah confirmed so far. We expect more announcements soon, but in the meantime, here’s your preview of new K-dramas coming to Netflix in February 2026.

In case you missed it, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in January 2026. There’s also plenty of K-dramas to look forward to watching on Netflix in 2026!

Please note: This is not the complete list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in February 2026. More titles could be announced throughout January and February.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2026

The Art of Sarah

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Psychological, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Shin Hae Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Jae Won, Jung Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung

Netflix Release Date: February 13, 2026

Sarah Kim dreams of building a luxury brand and is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to realize those ambitions. When those dreams are realized, and yet her identity remains hidden, she becomes the victim of an unidentified murder case, which leads detective Park Mu Gyeong to delve deep into the case and unravel the mystery of Sarah Kim.

Returning Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in February 2026

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon, Jang Dong Joo, Lee Si Woo, Kim Tae Jung

Netflix Finale Date: February 21, 2026 | New Episodes: Friday & Saturday

Eun Ho is a nine-tailed mystical creature known as a Gumiho, and it’s her destiny to one day become a human. However, she couldn’t imagine anything worse and enjoys her eternal youth by participating only in the human world’s fun. Her life and fate change forever when she meets Kang Si Yeol, a narcissistic but world-class soccer player with the perfect life.

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, Cho Han Gyeol, Kim Hyung Mook

Netflix Release Date: March 8, 2026 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Hong Geum Bo works as a supervisor at a trusted financial supervisory service. When suspicious fund flows are detected at Hanmin Securities, she goes undercover as a 20-year-old high-school graduate, Hong Jang Mi. It’s here that she runs into the man who once loved her, Sin Jeong U, the new CEO of Hanmin Securities, who is startled by the hire who looks eerily like the woman he once loved. However, it’s not long before they become complicatedly entangled.

What K-dramas are you excited to watch on Netflix in February 2026? Let us know in the comments below!