New K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2024

October will be another steady month for new K-dramas on Netflix, but like September, there’s still time for more titles to be announced. This month, subscribers can look forward to the historical-action movie Uprising and the JTBC 90s period drama A Virtuous Business on Netflix.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2024

Hellbound (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eui Joon, Yang Ik Jun

Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2024

After a three-year wait, Hellbound returns for a second season! Season 2 sees Kim Sung Cheol replace Yoo Ah In as Jung Jin Soo.

The New Truth Society and the Arrowheads come to blows over the sudden resurrection of The New Truth’s chairman Jung Jin Su.

New K-drama Mo

vies on Netflix in October 2024

Uprising (2024) N

Director: Kim Sang Man

Genre: Action, Drama, Historical | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Park Jeong Min, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu, Jim Sung Il

Netflix Release Date: October 11th, 2024

In Netflix’s latest action-historical movie, Uprising, we return to the Joseon era once more. It could potentially be one of the most-watched K-dramas on the platform this year.

Set in the Joseon era during a tumultuous time in the aftermath of war, take a journey through the lives of two childhood friends-turned-adversaries: Cheon Yeong, a slave with remarkable martial prowess, and Jong Ryeo, Cheon Yeng’s master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family.

New Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in October 2024

A Virtuous Business (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, Lee Se Hee

Netflix Release Date: October 12th, 2024 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Officially announced by Netflix, A Virtuous Business is Netlfix’s latest weekly K-drama from JTBC and should be a popular new addition to the library.

In a rural South Korean village in 1992, four women began to sell adult products door-to-door during an era when “sex” was still taboo. Ahead of their time, the “Bangpan Sisters” give a healthy dose of sexual energy into the world of couples and singles.

Returning Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in October 2024

Love Next Door (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yun Ji On, Park Ji Young

Netflix Finale Date: October 6th, 2024

The series is performing admirably in the ratings. While it isn’t nearly breaking any records, the 12th episode recently achieved a 7.348% rating.

Bae Seok Ryu has experienced life with unparalleled success by consistently achieving the top marks in her exams and everything she does. However, upon entering the workplace in a global corporation, life throws her a curveball, which results in her first taste of failure and her resignation from her position as project manager. She soon reunites with Choi Seung Hyo, the most prominent young architect in South Korea and the person she used to share her banana milk with as a child at the women’s bathhouse.

