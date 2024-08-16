New K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2024

September won’t be the busiest month for new K-dramas on Netflix, but there’s still time for more dramas to be announced. The month’s highlight is the long-awaited action-comedy Officer Black Belt, starring Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyung.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in August 2024 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2024 and beyond.

New K-Drama Movies on Netflix in September 2024

Director: Jason Kim

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Sung Kyung, Lee Hae Young, Kim Yool Ho

Netflix Release Date: September 13th, 2024

Kim Woo Bin was last seen on Netflix in the dystopian sci-fi series Black Knight, and Kim Sung Kyun will be recognizable to fans of D.P. as Lee Jae Man.

Lee Jung Do saves martial arts officer Kim Sun Mon from being assaulted by a criminal. Thanks to his actions, Lee Jung Do is recruited as a temporary martial arts officer who assists probation officers in potentially dangerous situations.

New Licensed K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series)

Episodes: 12

Genre: History, Medical, Romance | Runtime: 75 Minutes

Cast: Kim Min Jae, Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Sang Kyung, Yoo Sung Joo

Netflix Release Date: September 7th, 20224

Netflix missed out on the TVN drama to Viki and WeTV in 2022, so K-drama fans will be delighted to see the series finally available to stream on Netflix.

Despite Yoo Se Poong’s abilities as a physician, his supposed involvement in a conspiracy against the royal family forces him to leave the royal court and begin working in Gyesu Village. Here, he meets the grumpy old doctor Kye Ji Han, who has a gold heart and is determined to transform Yoo Se Poong into a doctor who heals hearts.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2024

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Jee Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Min Ho, Yoon San Ha

Netflix Finale Date: September 15th, 2024

Byun Moo Jin, an ambitious businessman, has let his failed ventures get in the way of his family, causing them to cut him off and his wife, Geum Ae Yeon, to divorce him. Years later, their children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are grown up. Having watched their single mother struggle to raise them, both have been deeply affected, with Mi Rae determined to be someone her mother can rely upon, while Hyun Jae grew up as the family’s troublemaker. Their lives are thrown into chaos once more when Moo Jin returns, and it reveals he is now the owner of the building where they live and wishes to reunite with his ex-wife. However, Mi Rae strongly opposes this. Meanwhile, Hyun Jae couldn’t be happier with their father’s attempt at reuniting the family.

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yun Ji On, Park Ji Young

Netflix Finale Date: October 6th, 2024

Bae Seok Ryu has experienced life with unparalleled success by consistently achieving the top marks in her exams and everything she does. However, upon entering the workplace in a global corporation, life throws her a curveball, which results in her first taste of failure and her resignation from her position as project manager.

She soon reunites with Choi Seung Hyo, the most prominent young architect in South Korea and the person she used to share her banana milk with as a child at the women’s bathhouse.

What K-dramas will you be watching on Netflix in September 2024? Let us know in the comments below!