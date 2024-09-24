Netflix News and Previews

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Will Hit Netflix US in October 2024

The movie is confirmed to hit Netflix in the United States in October 2024.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Bad Boys Ride Or Die Release Date On Netflix

Picture: Sony Pictures

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returned to their iconic characters in the fourth Bad Boys installment, which hit theaters worldwide earlier this year. Will the new movie be on Netflix? Yes, and for some, you’ll get it by the end of 2024, with the US now confirmed for October. Here’s the release schedule for Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Netflix. 

Active since 1995, Bad Boys has been a staple of the careers of both Smith and Lawrence, with their most recent return, Bad Boys For Life in 2020, being the highest-grossing of that year, albeit there’s a big C-sized shaped caveat to that factoid.

Adil & Bilall return to direct this outing, with Lowrey and Burnett trying to clear the name of their late former captain.

The movie has gotten largely positive reviews from audiences and critics thus far (the latter being very surprising given it’s an action comedy), with Danny Leigh for the Financial Times concluding, “Lawrence is still a raucous clown, happy to be seen with buttocks exposed to the ocean breeze. Settling back into their good-natured double act amid many nods to the first three movies, Smith remains the soulful smoothie.”

When will Bad Boys: Ride or Die be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the United States, where we know the movie is coming to Netflix via the first window deal Netflix struck with Sony Pictures back in April 2021, which sees all of their theatrical slate from 2022 onwards come to the streamer. That deal has seen dozens of Sony theatrical movies plus some of their smaller titles from labels like Sony Pictures Classics come to the streamer in that period, and all of the 2024 continue to come to Netflix. When these movies come to Netflix, they differ slightly from title to title, but for the most part, they come around 120 days after their initial release.

While we had expected October 5th, we’ve now got confirmation Bad Boys: Ride or Die be arriving a few days later on October 8th, 2024

As Netflix has the first window, it will stream on Netflix for 18 months until around April 2027. It will then jump over to Hulu. For more on the Sony Pictures movies coming to Netflix throughout 2024 and beyond, keep it locked on What’s on Netflix.

Will Bad Boys: Ride or Die be on Netflix internationally?

Yes, although the timings will ultimately vary depending on where you live. Let’s begin with other regions that will get the movie within that first window: India and a few other Asian territories. You’ll be streaming the movie from late 2024. In early to mid 2025, we expect to see some European territories, such as Germany and the Netherlands, pick up the film alongside Israel. Then, in late 2025 or 2026, regions like Canada and the United Kingdom will be due to receive the movie.

Did you check out the new Bad Boys in theaters, or have you been waiting for it to drop off on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Trailer and New First Looks Drop for 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 1 Article Teaser Photo

Trailer and New First Looks Drop for 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 1
Netflix Stories To Expand With 'Outer Banks' In October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Stories To Expand With 'Outer Banks' In October 2024
Netflix Superhero K-Drama 'Cashero' Season 1: 2025 Release & Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Superhero K-Drama 'Cashero' Season 1: 2025 Release & Everything We Know So Far
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Cast & S4 Prospects Article Teaser Photo

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Cast & S4 Prospects

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

New K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2024

New K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2024

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025