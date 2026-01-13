Home K-Dramas Netflix News

'Show Business' (WT) Netflix Period K-Drama: Filming Wraps & What We Know So Far

Filming gets underway on Netflix’s K-drama Show Business (WT) soon.


Picture: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Lee Ha Nee.

An exciting cast starring The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo and Squid Game’s Gong Yoo leads Netflix’s post-Korean war drama Show Business (WT). Filming is now underway and will take place for the majority of 2025.

Show Business (Working Title) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original period drama directed by Lee Yoon Jung (Argon) and written by screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung (Our Blues). Longtime collaborators Studio Dragon and GTist will produce the series. 

You can find our preview of the K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2025 here.

What is the plot of Show Business (WT)?

Show Business takes place in the aftermath of the Korean War, beginning in the 1960s and following South Korea’s rapidly growing entertainment industry through the 1980s.

Who are the cast members of Show Business (WT)?

There are five confirmed leads for the K-drama: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Cha Seung Won.

Show Business Netflix Lead Cast

Pictured left to right: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Cha Seung Won.

Song Hye Kyo was last seen on Netflix’s wildly popular revenge thriller The Glory in the role of Moon Dong Eun. She will be seen again on Netflix soon as a guest in All the Love You Wish For. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in K-dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, and Full House. She will play the role of Song Hye Kyo.

Gong Yoo is most well known for his role as the salesman in Squid Game, which he will be reprising the role in season 2. He also starred in the sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea. Arguably, he is most well known for starring in the fantasy romance drama Goblin and the iconic South Korean horror Train to Busan. He will play the role of Dong Gu.

Lee Ha Nee was last seen on Netflix in 2019 as a guest in Be Melodramatic. However, the actress will be in her first leading role on Netflix in Aema, which premieres in 2025. She will play the role of Min Hui. She plays the role of Yang Ja.

Kim Seol Hyun was last seen on Netflix in the historical K-drama My Country the New Age. In the time since, she has led the K-dramas Awaken, The Killer’s Shopping List, Summer Strike, and Light Shop. She plays the role of Min Huu.

Cha Seung Won’s last lead role on Netflix was in the K-drama Our Blues. He has since starred in a guest role in The Trunk and will have a guest role in the upcoming series Mercy for None. He will play the role of Gil Yeo.

Kim Jeong Woo was recently seen as Father Peter in seasons 2 and 3 of Sweet Home. He will play a supporting role in the series.

What is the production status of Show Business (WT)

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming for Show Business began on December 12th, 2024. Filming was scheduled to wrap by December 22, 2025, but the K-drama wrap party was held recently.

 

When will Show Business (WT) be released on Netflix?

Given the filming schedule, Show Business will not be released on Netflix in 2025. We’d expect to see the K-drama on Netflix in the second in late 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Show Business (WT) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

