Kevin Hart Netflix Movie ‘The Man From Toronto’: Everything We Know So Far

Making another major acquisition from Sony, Netflix has picked the distribution rights to the upcoming Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson movie, The Man From Toronto. Here’s a rundown of everything we know so far about the upcoming movie which was originally set to arrive in August.

The movie, which falls under the Sony Pictures Entertainment banner was initially announced back in January 2020 with Jason Statham being eyed for Woody Harrelson’s part. The movie reportedly had a budget of $75 million.

Netflix acquired the rights to it from Sony in April 2022. Netflix has acquired a number of Sony movies in recent years primarily in the animation department. In 2021, for example, Netflix acquired three animated movies with The Mitchells Vs. The Machines and Vivo being the two biggest.

Netflix’s The Man From Toronto was directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) and is based on a script by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch produced, with Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth serving as executive producers.

What’s the plot of The Man From Toronto?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s The Man From Toronto:

What happens when the world’s deadliest assassin, known as ‘The Man from Toronto’, and Teddy, New York’s biggest screw-up, are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb? The Man from Toronto and Teddy are forced to team up and save the day, but the real question is, will they survive each other?

Who is cast in The Man From Toronto?

The two main stars of The Man From Toronto are Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. Hart will play Teddy, the screw-up, while Harrelson will be the deadly assassin.

The Man from Toronto also stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War), Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Lela Loren (Altered Carbon), Pierson Fode (The Bold and the Beautiful), Jencarlos Canela (The Suns of Others) and Tomohisa Yamashita (Code Blue).

What’s the production status of The Man From Toronto?

Filming for Netflix’s The Man From Toronto was initially supposed to begin in March 2020, but due to the pandemic and recasting of Jason Statham by Woody Harrelson, filming was pushed back many months and finally began on October 15, 2020.

Filming concluded On December 17 of the same year. Production took place in Atlanta, US, and a number of locations in Canada, including Ontario, Toronto, Milton, and more.

Here are a few images of the production:











What’s the Netflix release date for The Man From Toronto?

The Man From Toronto has been a victim of the pandemic up until now. It’s been rescheduled multiple times. It was first set to be released in November 2020 before being moved to September 2021 but then pulled completely. It was then set to release in August 2022 but again, that date is no longer applicable.

A Netflix release date has yet to be kept but given the show is in the bag so to speak, we shouldn’t have a long wait.

Netflix acquired the global rights to the movie excluding China.

If you’re in the United States, you would’ve received this movie in the first window deal (we originally predicted it’d arrive between January and March 2023) Netflix struck last year regardless.