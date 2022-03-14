Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Welcome to an early look ahead at the Netflix Originals coming in June 2022 around the globe on Netflix. We’ll be listing all the English language and non-English language Originals set to release throughout the month.

Please note that this list in no way represents the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June 2022 and will be updated over time to reflect the changing lineup.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in June 2022

Hustle (2022)

Coming to Netflix: June 10th

Jeremiah Zagar is directing this new sports comedy starring Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Sandler movie:

“After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: June 10th

Excludes Netflix in the United Kingdom

It’s been a long and windy road for Peaky Blinders headed up by Cillian Murphy and the series, at least, will be coming to an end with the arrival of the final season. All is not lost, however, as a movie is on the way too.

As we’ve covered, Netflix UK won’t be the recipient of the final season of Peaky Blinders until either late 2022 or 2023 based on previous additions of the series. Until then, you’ll be able to watch the newest season exclusively on the BBC iPlayer.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: June 22nd

The Umbrella Academy, one of Netflix’s biggest superhero series, returns in June for what promises to be the show’s biggest yet as our heroes face off against the Sparrows.

The new season, therefore, sees plenty of new faces including Cazzie David as Jayme, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in June 2022

Who Killed Sara? (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: June 1st

Language: Spanish

The Spanish-language hit Who Killed Sara? returns for its highly anticipated third season.

Here’s what you can expect from the new outing:

“Rebecca Jones, Jean Reno Just when we thought we knew who planned to have Sara killed, everything changed during the final scene of the second season when Nicandro mentions that it was not Marifer but “us” who killed her. Who is behind the truth? Who really killed Sara?”

The Wrath of God / La Ira de Dios

Coming to Netflix: June 15th

Language: Spanish

Based on the novel The Slow Death of Luciana B by Guillermo Martínez, this Argentinian Spanish-language thriller will touch down in the middle of the month.

The movie stars Macarena Achaga, Juan Minujín, and Diego Peretti.

What Netflix Original show or movie are you most looking forward to in June 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.