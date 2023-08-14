An exciting and chilling new Spanish horror movie, Killer Book Club, is coming to Netflix in August 2023. We have everything you need to know about Killer Book Club, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Killer Book Club is an upcoming Spanish Netflix thriller horror movie directed and written by Carlos Alonso Ojea. Brutal Media is the production company behind the movie, with Raimon Masllorens and Arlette Peyret serving as executive producers.

When is Killer Book Club coming to Netflix?

We first saw that the Spanish newspaper El Español reported that Killer Book Club is coming to Netflix on Friday, August 25th, 2023.

That’s now been confirmed with the movie part of Netflix’s August 2023 roster.

With the release of the official trailer, we can now confirm that the reported release date is correct and Killer Book Club will arrive on August 25th, 2023.

What is the plot of Killer Book Club?

The synopsis for Killer Book Club has been sourced from IMDb:

“After being complicit in a costume joke that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, a group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal his dark secret. Their stalker threatens to post a bloody horror novel based on them on social media. Each chapter one of them will die. While distrusting each other, the group will begin a fight for survival in the middle of the university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim or the killer.”

Who are the cast members of Killer Book Club?

In IMDb’s STARmeter order, the cast members of Killer Book Club are;

Álvaro Mel (La Fortuna)

(La Fortuna) Daniel Grao (The Spanish Apartment)

(The Spanish Apartment) Priscilla Delgado as Satkeer’s Girlfriend (Julieta)

as Satkeer’s Girlfriend (Julieta) Veki Velilla (Garcia!)

(Garcia!) Iván Pellicer (Matar a la madre)

(Matar a la madre) Iván López as Segurata Feria (Money Heist)

as Segurata Feria (Money Heist) Carlos Alcaide (The Boarding School: Las Cumbres)

(The Boarding School: Las Cumbres) María Cerezuela (Maixabel)

(Maixabel) Ane Rot (Elite)

(Elite) Hamza Zaidi (El Principe)

(El Principe) Carmela Lloret as Catalina (Perfume: The Story of a Murderer)

What is the movie runtime?

We can confirm that the movie has a runtime of 89 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

In the USA, Killer Book Club will have an R rating. In the UK the film will have a parental rating of 15.

When and where was Killer Book Club filmed?

Filming for Killer Book Club took place in 2022, in Toledo, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, and in the Spanish capital city of Madrid, Spain.

Are you looking forward to watching Killer Book Club on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!