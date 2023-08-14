‘Rebel Moon Part 2’ Has Already Wrapped Filming; Was Filmed Back-to-Back As Planned

Rebel Moon is about to make its grand debut on Netflix in December 2023 with the highly-anticipated first part of a new sprawling sci-fi space opera franchise at the streamer with plans for a trilogy of films, graphic novels, potential spin-off series, and even a video game. The second movie, Rebel Moon Part 2, has already been confirmed and reportedly wrapped filming.

Rumors of Rebel Moon being split into two movies began surfacing as early as February 2022 and were later confirmed to be the case. Production listings at the time subsequently confirmed that the movie would be filmed back-to-back.

Filming did get underway in April 2022 and ran through to December 2nd, 2022, according to Zack Snyder on Vero, a month later than the original November 2022 wrap date.

While it has been reported parts 1 and 2 were filmed back to back, THR reported that was the plan as of March 2022; we now have official confirmation that both installments have concluded principal photography.

In an interview with Eric Newman (who serves as an executive producer on Rebel Moon), he was asked several questions about upcoming projects, including many of his series in development, such as American Primeval and Zero Day.

Newman was discussing the aforementioned shows had been delayed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes but moved on to Rebel Moon, stating that “we were completely done with that one.”

Lacey Rose, an executive editor at THR, then asked whether both installments had been filmed, to which Newman responded, “Yeah.”

He added, “I love working with Zack, and the movies are great, and I think people are going to really love them.”

Rebel Moon Part 1 (just labeled Rebel Moon by Netflix for now) arrives on Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

It’s still yet to be confirmed whether a theatrical release date is planned for the movie. Still, given numerous citations on websites like the Dolby Cinema site and the fact that the movie is eying awards season, it’s more than likely.