Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Welcome to your very early look at some of the Netflix Originals currently lined up for release throughout October 2023, with highlights including the new Emily Blunt and Chris Evans movie Pain Hustlers and the new season of the French sensation, Lupin.

You’ll notice one major movie that’s not displayed below. We’re referring to the Millie Bobby Brown movie Damsel, originally scheduled to drop on October 13th. We’ve since learned that the movie has been delayed.

Article continues below...



We’ve got more previews of what’s to come to Netflix for the last few remaining months of 2023, including what’s coming up in November 2023 and December 2023.

Please note: a few release dates have yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix and are subject to change.

English Language Netflix Original Movies Coming in October 2023

Reptile

Coming to Netflix: October 6th

Grant Singer is behind this new action thriller for Netflix that’s going to be debuting at the Toronto Film Festival before hitting Netflix on October 6th.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.”

Benicio Del Toro stars alongside Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Frances Fisher.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Coming to Netflix: October 12th

Serving as Mike Flanagan’s final project for Netflix, this is perhaps our most anticipated of all his works and is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

The cast for the eight-episode mini-series includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Kate Siegel.

Fair Play

Coming to Netflix: October 13th

Described as an erotic thriller, this movie first premiered at Sundance Film Festival and arrives globally midway through October.

Written and directed by Chloe Domont with Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich starring, the movie is about a young couple’s relationship pushed to the brink while they operate in the world of a cutthroat hedge fund.

The Devil on Trial

Coming to Netflix: October 17th

From director Christopher Holt, this new crime documentary looks back at a well-known court trial. Here’s what you can expect:

“The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Coming to Netflix: October 19th (subject to change)

From the visionary creator Adi Shankar, Netflix and Ubisoft are teaming up for this anime series that’s about a super-soldier called Dolph Laserhawk who has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden’s top security prison Supermaxx.

Pain Hustlers

Coming to Netflix: October 27th

David Yates will be most familiar to film fans as the director of most Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. Outside the magical world of Harry Potter, Yates also directed the 2016 Tarzan movie starring Alexander Skarsgard. Pain Hustlers will be Yates’ first project for Netflix and with an outstanding cast featuring the likes of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.”

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in October 2023

Lupin (Season 3)

Language: French

Coming to Netflix: October 5th

After we dutifully cracked the code to the season 3 premiere date of Lupin, Netflix officially then confirmed said date.

In this third chapter, the gentleman thief has gone underground, attempting to slip into obscurity. However, this proves to be an impossible task; he is the most sought-after man in France but will he soon become a fugitive known around the globe?

Ballerina

Language: Korean

Coming to Netflix: October 6th (subject to change)

Continuing Netflix’s recent success in the action world, we find an ex-bodyguard setting out to fulfilling her dear friend’s wish for revenge!

Dark Water

Language: Hindi

Coming to Netflix: October 12th (subject to change)

Drama starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Arushi Sharma, Sukant Goel, Amey Wagh, and Radhika Mehrotra.

Good Night World (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: October 12th

From the anime studio NAZ, this series is based on the manga by Uru Okabe and is about a broken family living in a video game.

Doona! (Season 1)

Language: Korean

Coming to Netflix: October 20th

Studio Dragon is back in action, developing another exciting new K-drama for Netflix. Starring popular Korean popstar, and member of the group Miss A, Bae Suzy, Doona! has the potential to match The Glory as one of the biggest K-drama releases on Netflix in 2023.

Elite (Season 7)

Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix: October 20th

One of Netflix’s longest-running shows is back for its fourth season come October, and the good news is that the party will continue with a now-confirmed eighth season in the works.

PLUTO (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: October 26th

Based on the fan-favorite manga by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, this new anime series was first unveiled a little earlier in the year.

Produced by Studio M2, the series is set in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.

Other Netflix Originals Coming in October 2023

Last One Standing (Season 2) – Japanese variety series – Coming on October 10th

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.