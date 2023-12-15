‘Killer Soup’ Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Series

Netflix is cooking up a spicy original thriller series with some of India’s top talent, which is set to arrive on Netflix globally in January 2024.

In March 2022, Netflix announced a new dark comedy crime series called Soup–which has since been renamed Killer Soup. Apparently, the soup got more dangerous after its announcement.

What makes Killer Soup so special is the tremendous talent working in front of and behind the camera. Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma have won dozens of awards in their impressive careers, and both have worked with Killer Soup‘s director, co-writer, and showrunner Abhishek Chaubey before. Bajpayee starred in Chaubey’s brilliant 2019 Western/gangster drama Sonchiriya. Sen Sharma co-starred in Omkara in 2006, which Chaubey co-wrote and assistant directed for Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya).

Chaubey has worked with Netflix before, but this is his first feature film for the streamer. He previously directed segments for the Original Hindi anthologies Ray and Ankahi Kahaniya, and he produced the Original drama film Raat Akeli Hai.

What’s the plot of Killer Soup?

Here’s how Netflix describes the plot, which is loosely based on a true story:

Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues.

Show creator Abhishek Chaubey adds:

With ‘Killer Soup,’ we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness.

Who is cast in Killer Soup?

Konkona Sen Sharma (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ajeeb Daastaans) plays housewife and aspiring chef Swathi Shetty. Manoj Bajpayee (Ray, Mrs. Serial Killer) plays both her husband, Prabhakar, and her lover, Umesh. Other cast members in this South India-set series include Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anula Navlekar, Kani Kusruti, Anbu Thasan, and Vaishali Bisht.

Killer Soup releases globally on January 11, 2024. The series is produced by MacGuffin Pictures.

You can add Killer Soup to your “Remind Me” Netflix queue here.

Are you excited to watch Killer Soup? Let us know in the comments below!