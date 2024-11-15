Netflix News

‘La Brea’ Heading to Netflix in Select Countries in December 2024

The NBC sci-fi series will be making its Netflix debut on December 1st.

We’re slowly getting word of what new arrivals are planned for December 2024, and we’ve just learned that La Brea, the sci-fi series that ran for three seasons on NBC between 2021 and 2024, will be Netflix-bound in select countries on December 1st. 

Created by David Appelbaum and starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Chiké Okonkwo, and Karina Logue, among a huge other ensemble cast, the series was a bold swing for NBC and has pulled back in their scripted titles in recent years. Across three years and 30 episodes, the show follows the events after a huge sinkhole engulfs Los Angeles and follows the Harris family, who survive the event and find themselves in a mysterious, primeval land. The series concluded (it wasn’t canceled per se) after its third and final abbreviated season, which aired in early 2024. The show shares a lot of similar DNA to Manifest which Netflix rescued from NBC for a super-sized final season.

Netflix is picking up the rights to the show in a large swathe of countries from our research, including (but not limited to) Canada, Australia, Some European Europe (we tested France, Germany, the Netherlands), India, Argentina (although weirdly not currently for Brazil). The Netflix ID for the show is 81507734. 

We also tested Netflix in the United Kingdom and the United States, but it appears the show is not currently set to be licensed there for the moment. In the UK, the show is currently exclusive to Paramount+; in the US, the show is currently exclusive to Peacock. 

The show is produced by Matchbox Pictures, Keshet Studios, Bad Apple, and Universal Television, with the latter distributing it. It’s just the latest Universal TV license to Netflix in the US or internationally, with shows like House MD, The Office, and A.P. Bio streaming in select countries.

We don’t know what seasons will come to Netflix in those select regions yet. That said, we know it’ll be at least one, and given Netflix’s recent licensing binge as of late, we suspect it’ll be all three, but obviously, check your Netflix on December 1st. 

With thanks to Jurídico de Scott for the tip on the series heading to Netflix. 

