Live Action ‘Alice in Borderland’ Series Reportedly Coming to Netflix in November 2020

It’s been over a year since it was first announced Netflix would be adapting the psychological-thriller manga Alice in Borderland into a live-action series. Fans can rejoice as the Original series is reportedly coming to Netflix in November 2020.

Alice in Borderland is an upcoming Netflix Original live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The psychological thriller will be directed by Shinsuke Sato and has been written by Yasuko Kuramitsu.

The franchise is highly popular thanks to its manga serialization in Shōnen Sunday Comics.

When is Alice in Borderland season 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the information dropped by IMDb, the first episode has been listed to arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, 10th November 2020.

It must be noted that the listed release date hasn’t officially been confirmed by Netflix.

This means the listed date is subject to change, and until Netflix confirms it themselves, it isn’t set in stone.

What is the plot of Alice in Borderland?

Living a jobless and video-game obsessed life, Ryohei Alice has become bored. During a festival celebration, Ryohei wishes for life in another world, one more exciting than the one he and two friends live in. His wish is granted, and suddenly Ryohei and his two friends, Karube and Segawa, find themselves in a parallel world where the key to survival is by playing games.

Which cast members have been confirmed for Alice in Borderland?

Cast members for Alice in Borderland have been confirmed!

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ryohei Arisu Kento Yamazaki Orange | Heroine Disqualified | Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Karube Keita Machida Meet Me After School | Sukimasuki | High & Low: The Movie Segawa Yûki Morinaga Chihayafuru Part I | Two Weeks | Live Shibuki Ayame Misaki Tokumi Sentai Go-Busters | Radiance | ReLIFE Yuzuha Usagi Tao Tsuchiya Orange | Rurouni Kenshin | Kasane Niragi Dôri Sakurada Kamen Rider | Coffee and Vanilla | Perfect Crime Cheshire Nijirô Murakami Destruction Babies | Isle of Dogs | Natsumi’s Firefly Kuzuryu Tsuyoshi Abe Big Stan | Rush Hour | Fast & Furious 7 Mira Riisa Naka The Girl Who Leapt Through Time | Time Taveller | Cafe Isobe An Ayaka Miyoshi Dance with Me | Confessions | G’mor Evian!

What is the production status of Alice in Borderland?

Official Netflix Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 02/09/2020)

The series was announced in July of 2019, and filming for the series soon proceeded afterward. We know that filming commenced on August 13th, 2020 but we’re unsure when it came to an end.

We’re 13 months on, so the series will be in post-production, and marketing for Alice in Borderland shall start very soon.

Will there be multiple seasons of Alice in Borderland?

The question of multiple seasons entirely depends on how much of the source material is covered in the first season.

Alice in Borderland was serialized in Shōnen Sunday Comics from November 2010 to March 2015, and it’s final run from April 2015 to March 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Sunday. The manga came to an end after 18 volumes and 87 chapters.

With 87 chapters of source material to adapt, we could easily see Alice in Borderland split into two seasons.

For now, only one season has been confirmed.

How many episodes will the first season feature?

Unfortunately, the full number of episodes has yet to be confirmed.

If previous manga to anime adaptations on Netflix is anything to go by, we can expect to see between six and ten episodes.

Will the series be available to stream in 4K?

As a fully produced Netflix Original, you can expect to see Alice in Borderland season 1 arrive in 4K.

To watch Alice in Borderland in 4K you will need a premium subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection that can maintain 25Mbps.

