Greek Mythology Anime ‘Blood of Zeus’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Coming to Netflix at the end of October 2020 is the long-anticipated anime series Blood of Zeus. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming anime series including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Blood of Zeus is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides. The series is based on Ancient Greek mythology and is being produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the same team behind the popular Original anime series Castlevania. The series was formerly known as Gods & Heroes when the announcement was made, but the title has since changed to match the theme of the story.

When is the Blood of Zeus Netflix release date?

The first season of Blood of Zeus will be available to stream on Netflix globally on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

A young hero, an ancient bloodline, and the war of the gods all clash in mythological action animation Blood of Zeus, arriving October 27th. pic.twitter.com/lkkukrslkV — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 5, 2020

What is the plot of Blood of Zeus?

In the world’s beginning the Gods of Olympus, lead by Zeus, defeated the Titans. In the wake of their victory, the last Titan cursed the Gods, and unleashed the Giants on the world. Many years later, an army from the East, using the essence of fallen giants to fuel their armies power, descend upon Greece. On the outskirts of Greece, a commoner, Heron, learns of his heritage as the son of Zeus, and his destiny to save the world.

Who are the cast members of Blood of Zeus?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the upcoming anime Blood of Zeus:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Hera Claudia Christian Babylon 5 | Atlantis: The Lost Empire | Half Past Dead Zeus Jason O’Mara The Man in the High Castle | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | The Siege of Jadotville HHeron Derek Phillips Friday Night Lights | 42 | Longmire Seraphhim Elias Toufexis The Expanse | Deus EX: Mankind Divided | Star Trek: Discovery Alexia Jessica Henwick Game of Thrones | On the Rocks | Baliko Evios Chris Diamantopoulos The Three Stooges | Mickey Mouse | Justice League Action Kofi Adetokumboh M’Cormack Castlevania | Blood Diamond | Captain America: The Winter Soldier Hermes Matthew Mercer Overwatch | Resident Evil: Damnation | Critical Role Electra Mamie Gummer Ricki and the Flash | The Ward | Side Effects

Those with the ears of a fox may recognize the dulcet tones of Adetokumboh M’Cormack, the voice of Isaac in the Netflix Original anime Castlevania. Blood of Zeus is the second Powerhouse Animation Studios production that M’Cormack has starred in.

What is the total episode count for Blood of Zeus?

The first season contains a total of eight episodes.

Each episode has an approximate 24 minute run time.

More Powerhouse Animation Studios anime on Netflix

The talented staff at Powerhouse Animation has a very fruitful relationship with Netflix.

At the time of writing, there are two further anime from the studio you can stream on Netflix. The excellent adaptation of the beloved video-game franchise Castlevania, and Seis Manos, the Mexican-American martial art series.

Including Blood of Zeus, Powerhouse Animations has two further projects in development. The upcoming He-Man sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Heaven’s Forest.

