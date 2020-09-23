German Historical-Drama ‘Barbarians’ Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Historical dramas can often lead to some of the finest cinematic moments in film and television. Leading the charge this Fall is the German Original series Barbarians. Set to be one of the most action-packed Originals of the year, we’re anticipating Barbarians to be a smash hit on Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about Barbarians, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Barbarians is an upcoming German Netflix Original historical-drama created by Jan Martin Scharf and Arne Nolting. Directing the series is Barbara Eder and Steve St. Leger. Andreas Heckman served as the scriptwriter, while production of the series was handled by Gaumont.

When is Barbarians coming to Netflix?

The first season and all six episodes of Barbarians will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, 23rd of October.

What is the plot of Barbarians?

The historical-drama takes place in the year 9 A.D, during the Roman Imperial campaign of Germania. Three Roman legions and its auxiliaries are led by Publius Quinctilius Varus, while Arminius, a Germanic Chieftain educated in roman military tactics, unites the Germanic tribes against their Southern invaders. Moving against the Roman legions before they strike, Araminius leads the Germanic tribes in a devasting ambush that would alter the course of history forever.

Is the story from the Germanic or Roman perspective?

The story will be told from the POV of the Germanic tribes.

In an interview with the German news site DWDL, Rachel Eggebeen, the Director of International Originals at Netflix had the following to say:

We know the Roman perspective because writings have been handed down from the Romans. But not from the Germanic side. The team at Gaumont has worked closely with historians, but at the same time also developed a great story with deep characters.

Who are the cast members of Barbarians?

The following is the confirmed list of cast members set to appear in the Netflix Original German series Barbarians:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Aminius Laurence Rupp Mission Impossible 5 | Dead in 3 Days | Cops Marcus Caelus Attila C. Arpa Atomic Blonde | Red Sparrow | Inferno Folkwin Wolfspeer David Schutter Charlie’s Angels | Strawberry Bubblegums | Never Look Away Segestes Bernhard Schutz A Most Wanted Man | Eichwald, Member of the Bundestag | Sense8 Hadgan Sergej Onopko Red Sparrow | A Good Day to Die Hard | Spy Luco Marlon Boess Spectre | Beautiful Girl | Party Hard Die Young Claudius László Demény Red Sparrow | Terminator: Dark Fate | The Money Pelagios Nikolai Kinski Yves Saint Laurent | Point Break | Klimt Eigel Mathis Landwehr V for Vendetta | Speed Racer | Hitman: Agent 47 Rasklid Sinha Melina Gierke The Girl in the Spider’s Web | Weinberg | Kanun Kunolf the Brukteer Urs Rechn Son of Saul | The King’s Surrender | X Company

