‘Locke & Key’ Season 2: Filming to Begin August 2020 & What to Expect

Locke & Key is Netflix’s latest foray into the superhero TV world but is it a show worth investing in? According to our sources, a second season is already in active development but will Netflix give the official greenlight? Let’s dive in.

The new fantasy horror series sees three siblings move into a house with plenty of magic and secrets hidden inside.

It’s been a long road to get a TV series for Locke & Key according to the showrunners who commented on the fact the series was first intended for Fox and then Hulu who they shot pilots for.

Locke & Key Netflix Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Renewed (last updated: 03/30/2020)

On March 30th, 2020 it was confirmed that Locke & Key would be returning for a second season. The renewal promised more keys and demons and perhaps most importantly, more aloha!

more keys, more demons, more aloha 🖕Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

According to our sources which provides production schedules, the series was in active development for a second season soon after the first season released. Once again, filming will likely take place in Toronto, Canada.

Both showrunners, Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse spoke about plans for a second season in interviews during the press tour for Locke & Key. That includes an interview with Gamespot where the creators said: “We’re writing Season 2, even though it hasn’t been greenlit. We’re working in a room,”

Connor Jessup who plays Tyler Locke also expressed that there’s definitely room for a second season in an interview saying: “The writers have been working on season two so if it does get picked up, we are ready.” adding the end of season 1 definitely sets up a second season.

What this means is that the series heads are currently planning out a second season even without an official thumbs up. We reported similar situations for You season 3 and Virgin River season 2 which both got quite renewals.

As you may know, the key for renewals at Netflix include how many people signup to watch, how many people start to watch and perhaps most importantly, how many people complete watching.

Reviews for the series look generally positive with most complaints saying it feels familiar but praised for being the next Goosebumps.

What to expect from season 2 of Locke and Key

For those who have completed the first season, you’ll absolutely know that it directly sets up a new season. The final pan of the series is zooming out on the seaside town with dark skies and lightning off in the distance.

The series concludes with the siblings entering the most dangerous door yet and finishes with the siblings being the keeper of all the keys. However, evil is still lurking and Dodge seemingly getting away with giving the appearance that she died (or at least was knocked out cold) in the final climactic battle. The omega key is safe but the crown is still missing.

We’re expecting the show to continue sticking with the comics for its main story arc but it has been mentioned that it could diverge with the creators saying: “We want to be sure that the ending works for the TV series and we’re not just forcing ourselves into an ending for endings’ sake.”

What is the production status of Locke & Key?

Official Production Status: Filming Dates Scheduled (Last Updated: 30/04/2020)

From our sources at Production Weekly, we now have an indication of when Locke & Key is expecting to begin filming for the second season.

The second season is expected to begin filming on August 17th, 2020, and will run for several months, until its scheduled end on February 5th, 2021.

The coronavirus shouldn’t be too impactful on the filming dates of Locke & Key. According to the National Post, Canada is scheduled to relaunch its economy, with Ontario being one of the first provinces to reopen.

When will a new season of Locke & Key be on Netflix?

Now that we have scheduled filming dates for Locke & Key our prediction of a late 2021 or early 2022 release date is looking even more likely.

Filming for the first season took five months between February 2019 and July 2019. The series didn’t arrive on Netflix until seven months later on February 7th, 2020.

If the second season was to follow the first, then this would mean that the next season of Locky & Key would be arriving in September 2021. So for now, of least, September 2021 is the earliest possible release date we predict for Locke & Key season 2.

Also if you love the IDW comics, Netflix is going to be your streaming home for many years to come given Netflix has an output deal with the comic producer. They’ve already produced V Wars and October Faction. You can also currently catch their other series Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix too.

IDW Entertainment also has more series in development including Winterworld which has reportedly been optioned. Darkness Visible and Night Mary are also reportedly in development too, although details remain small at present.

Would you like to see another season of Locke & Key on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.