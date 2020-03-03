Love Is Blind Season 2: Will Netflix Renew & Possible UK Series

Love is Blind is just the latest reality television hit for Netflix having been the most popular title in many regions for the past few weeks since its release in February 2020. Season 2 of Love is Blind is almost certainly on the way but we haven’t yet heard the official future of the reality seris. Here’s the latest on season 2 of Love is Blind and some other snippets of information about the future of Love is Blind.

Just to recap, Love is Blind is a dating reality series that somewhat pulls together some elements from other dating shows and combines them into a new package that really could only be done on a streaming platform. The series released in three stages with the ultimate conclusion coming in the form of The Wedding episode.

Has Love is Blind been renewed for season 2?

Official renewal status: pending (last updated: 03/03/2020)

Despite the massive media attention and the fact the series has featured in the top 10 most popular titles on Netflix every day since its release, a renewal has yet to be given.

Having said that, it’s almost a certainty it’s going to be renewed.

Speaking to Metro, Chris Coelen who serves as the showrunner said:

“We’re certainly talking about [season 2]. I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future.”

Added to this, Chris also said:

“I hope and believe that we’ll be doing many seasons of this in the future… I think it’s something people all around the globe can resonate with.”

Decider notes that a second season would likely follow a similar format but likely will see the contestants from a different state (as opposed to Atlanta as seen in season 1).

Kinetic Casting will probably be the first way we find out about a second season. They’ll post the casting call via their social media pages in due course (should it get renewed).

Now let’s take a look at the direction the series could take.

Love is Blind Reunion – when will it be on Netflix?

First up, Netflix isn’t quite done with season 1 just yet.

Despite the wedding having aired, there’s still more to come from season 1 with a final sendoff. It’s being dubbed the Love is Blind: Reunion.

It’ll see all the contestants and participants from season 1 return in a studio setting to talk about their experience on the show and perhaps more importantly, detail whether they remain together.

The reunion will be on Netflix’s YouTube channel in full on March 5th, 2020.

Love is Blind UK & other regional variants could be on the cards

One other thing to note is that regional spinoffs could soon come to Netflix too.

Netflix has been producing some of its reality series for different audiences for a while. The Circle and Nailed It! are good examples where Netflix produces the series in the exact same format but with different languages.

In the interview we mentioned earlier, the showrunner confirmed that he’s on board for a UK variant but has yet to be confirmed.

Do you want to see more Love is Blind season 2 come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

Also before we leave, SNL just recently did a skit involving the Netflix reality series featuring John Mulaney that’s well worth your time.