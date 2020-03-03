When Will Season 5 of ‘Hunter x Hunter’ be on Netflix

One of the most binged watched anime series on Netflix returned for a fourth season recently, delighting fans who had been patiently waiting since the first batch of episodes arrived in 2018. Naturally many will be wondering when we can expect to see season 5 arrive on Netflix, but unfortunately, it looks like we could be waiting until 2021 for the fifth season to drop. Here’s when we can expect to see the fifth season of Hunter x Hunter on Netflix.

Hunter x Hunter is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Yoshihiro Togashi. The franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fall of 2019, and despite the last manga chapter arriving in 2018, Hunter x Hunter is still yet to be complete. An anime of Hunter x Hunter first arrived in 2002 but was swiftly canceled. The 2011 adaptation has been far more successful, but still not without its own problems.

Gon Freecss is the son of a famous legendary hunter and aspires to become a legendary hunter too. With a boundless potential, talent and some incredible friends Gon Freecss has all the tools he needs to become the world’s greatest hunter and find his missing father.

When will season 5 of Hunter x Hunter be coming to Netflix?

Just like Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, we saw the first of Hunter x Hunter on Netflix in March of 2019. Three seasons of Hunter x Hunter arrived, with a total of 58 episodes. Almost a year on, the fourth season of the anime has arrived on Netflix, judging the previous releases we can expect to see more of Hunter x Hunter in February/March 2021.

It must be noted that the way Netflix presents seasons of Hunter x Hunter is different from the Vizmedia DVD/Blu Ray release.

The table below is the comparison between the vizmedia home release and Netflix:

DVD/Blu Ray Set Episodes Season on Netflix Episodes 1 1-13 1 26 2 14-26 2 27-38 3 27-50 3 39-58 4 51-75 4 59-75 5 76-99 TBC TBC 6 100-123 TBC TBC 7 124-148 TBC TBC

As you can see there are three more sets of Hunter x Hunter for Netflix to acquire.

Which regions can I stream Hunter x Hunter on Netflix?

In total there are only 11 regions currently streaming Hunter x Hunter on Netflix:

Region Seasons Episodes Belgium 6 148 France 6 148 Hong Kong 6 148 India 6 148 Singapore 6 148 Thailand 6 148 Argentina 4 75 Canada 4 75 United States 4 75 Germany 4 75 Switzerland 4 75

With the countries streaming six seasons of Hunter x Hunter, one season alone has a total of 61 episodes!

Will Hunter x Hunter make a return?

Fans of the manga and of the anime series have been waiting a long time to learn whether or not Hunter x Hunter will ever make a return again.

The last episode under the Japanese dub was broadcast on September 24th, 2014, but the English dub didn’t conclude until June 22nd, 2019. Despite being over 20 years old now, the manga for Hunter x Hunter has yet to be concluded by author Yoshihiro Togashi. This means there’s every chance the series could return sometime in the future if Togashi ever gets round to concluding the manga.

Overall, there’s still plenty more story to be told and a hell of a lot of manga that the anime still needs to cover.

Would you like to see more of Hunter x Hunter on Netflix?