New K-Dramas on Netflix: March 2020

March is scheduled to be another extremely exciting month for K-Dramas on Netflix. With some incredible new shows arriving on a weekly basis, not to mention the return of one of the best horror series that Netflix has to offer. Here are all the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix for March 2020.

N = Netflix Original

Here are all the new K-Dramas on Netflix for March 2020:

Voice

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Lee Ha Na, Baek Sung Hyun, Ye Sung, Son Eun Seo

Arrived on Netflix: March 1st, 2020

All sixteen episodes of Voice are now available to stream on Netflix! While not critically acclaimed, the series is ranked very highly amongst the K-Drama fan-community. Hopefully in the future subscribers can also look forward to the second season of Voice, which sits in the top 50 of the highest-rated cable television dramas in South Korea.

The series is about a popular detective named Moo Jin Hyuk. He is filled with guilt for his wife’s death and works with a professional voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo. Her father is also killed and together they work on solving the murders.

Kingdom N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Horror

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Rye Seung Ryong, Bae Doo Na, Kim Sung Gyu, Kim Sang Ho

Netflix Release Date: March 13th, 2020

The wait has been incredibly long but the second season of Kingdom arrives this March! We once again expect to see Netflix subscribers descend upon the series and binge the next six episodes just like zombies would a fresh victim.

In the Joseon period of Korea, the Crown Prince Change is caught in a political conspiracy and is forced to flee the capital. Upon his investigation into the man who treated his father, the King, Chang’s mission soon turns sour as he learns the doctor’s work has led to the creation of a mysterious plague that raises the dead. As the flesh-eating epidemic threatens the country, the Crown Prince must unite the people and save Korea.

Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix: March 2020

Itaewon Class

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Ahn Bo Hyun

Netflix Release Date: January 31st, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Fridays & Sundays

Since it’s debut on JTBC the popularity of Itaewon Class has skyrocketed. With six episodes remaining, Itaewon Class has already broken into the top ten of the highest-rated cable television dramas in the countries history. Currently residing in sixth place, by the end of the first season, we could potentially see Itaewon Class break the top three.

On the first day of attending his new high school, Park Sae Roy gets into trouble after punching Jang Geun Won, who had been bullying a fellow classmate. Jang Dae Hee, the father of Jang Geun Won, is the CEO of the restaurant business Jagga, and the boss of Park Sae Roy father. After refusing to apologize for punching Jang Geun Won, Park Sae Roy’s father is fired, and he is ultimately expelled from school. Soon after, a tragic accident, caused by Jang Geun Won, takes place and Park Sae Ro Yoy’s father dies. Heartbroken and angry at his loss, Park Sae Roy viciously beats Jang Geun Won, earning himself time in prison. Deciding to take revenge upon the Jagga compony and the Jang family, Park Sae Roy opens his own restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.

Hyena N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Network: SBS

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, Lee Kyung Young, Kim Ho Jung, Song Young Kyu

Netflix Release Date: February 22nd, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Saturdays & Sundays

March is a busy month for actor Joo Ji Hoon, with the return of Kingdom for its second season, and appearing weekly with episodes of Hyena. This month also sees actress Kim Hye Soo return to television after almost four years away from the small screen.

Working with the richest of society, lawyer Jung Geum Ja works for the 1%. He’s known for pushing the boundaries between law and lawlessness, justice and injustice and ethics and corruption. Jung Geum Ja chases after success and money, no matter the cost. Yoon Hee Jae, a successful lawyer in his own right, possesses an extraordinary mind but is wrapped up around his own ego. Competing for the richest clients, sparks fly as the pair of lawyers go toe to toe with each other.

Hi Bye, Mama! N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Network: tvN

Cast: Kim Tae-Hee, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Go Bo-Gyeol, Seo-Woo Jin, Kim Mi-Kyung

Netflix Release Date: February 23rd, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Sundays & Mondays

The release of Hi Bye, Mama! on tvN has seen the return of popular actress Kim Tae-Hee after a five-year break from acting. The series is already growing steadily in popularity week to week, and while we don’t think the series can top Crash Landing on You, there’s every chance it’ll break into the top 20 by the series end.

Ever since she died 5 years ago, Cha Yu Ri has struggled to move on to the afterlife. Her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa, who is a talented chest surgeon, has barely gotten over the death of his wife. The story then picks up where his once loving and kind personality has drastically changed. Determined to become a human again, Cha Yu Ri begins a 49-day reincarnation project and appears before her husband for the first time in five years.

Hospital Playlist N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Medical Drama, Slice of Life | Network: tvN

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Release Date: March 12th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Friday

Subscribers can look forward to a dose of the slice of life treatment with tvN’s upcoming drama Hospital Playlist. The series will be arriving on a weekly basis, rather than dropping two episodes a week.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day to day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day to day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Rugal N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Sci-Fi | Network: OCN

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, Han Ji Wan

Netflix Release Date: March 17th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Tuesdays & Wednesdays

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Rugal is the second webtoon adaptation this year after Itaewon Class. Episodes of Rugal will be arriving every Tuesday and Wednesday, for eight weeks upon release. The upcoming sci-fi series will be a welcome addition to the Netflix library of K-Dramas, considering the vast majority are romantic.

After a police officer’s attempt to take down a nationwide criminal organization ends in complete disaster for him and his fianceè, Kang Ki Beom has lost he once was. Ki Beom is forced into a life of crime, after being left without his sight and a murdered fianceè. He is given a chance at getting revenge upon the criminal organization after a company known as Rugal gives Kang Ki Beom artificial eyes and unique special abilities.

What K-Dramas will you be watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!