When Are New Episodes of ‘Love is Blind’ on Netflix?

Looking for when new episodes of the new Netflix reality series Love is Blind hit Netflix? Here’s a full release schedule for season 1 of the matchmaker series.

For those unfamiliar, Love is Blind is a new reality series for Netflix which sees singles chose their next relationship based on their personalities as they’re speaking to each other in darkened rooms.

Season 1 of Love is Blind has not been released all at once on Netflix and instead will follow the recent trend of new episodes released on a weekly basis. Netflix is dubbing Love is Blind a “3-week event” which starts with episodes 1-5 arriving on February 13th.

On February 13th (the day before Valentine’s Day) Netflix released the first five episodes.

The first five episodes cover the introduction of the series, the first dates and of course, concludes with the holiday in Mexico.

Episodes 6-9 of Love is Blind arrive on February 20th

The next “batch” of episodes are due out in exactly a week’s time from episodes 1-5. The next stage will see our star-crossed lovers tackle numerous things with the culmination of the big weddings.

Episode 6 will see the lovers return home and move in together.

Episode 7 will see the meeting of each partner’s respective parents.

Episode 8 sees the pairs make up their vows in preparation for the big wedding.

Episode 9 covers the Bachelor and Bachelorette parties.

Episode 10 of Love is Blind arrive on February 27th

Episode 10 will conclude the first season with the big weddings. Once again, it lands on a Thursday in keeping with previous drops. It’s not clear whether it’ll be an extended episode as of yet but given it’s dropping on its own, it’s not out of the question.

As per all Netflix Original releases, they drop at 12:01 PST, 3:01EST and 8:01 GMT.

What to Watch in the Meantime

Need something else to watch while waiting? Netflix has added plenty of dating reality series including highlights such as Dating Around (which was just renewed for season 2), What the Love! and our favorite reality series, Tokyo House.

While you’re waiting for new episodes, our friends at RealityTitBit have been digging for information on the subjects of the series since filming. This includes the fact the hosts themselves are a couple and they take a look at what happened to Lauren and Cameron after the cameras stopped rolling.