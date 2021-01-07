‘Master of None’ Reportedly Returning for Season 3 at Netflix After Hiatus

Master of None, the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series is reportedly returning for season 3 after having been put on hiatus back in 2017.

First released in 2015, the comedy series is one of the earliest Netflix released in the space, and to many, it’s yet to be topped. The series is created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang and has run for 20 episodes across two seasons.

Back in April 2017, the show was put into hiatus with Ansari telling Vulture “I don’t know if we’re going to do a season three. I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a looonng break before I could come back to it” adding “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought, I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

Netflix has reportedly been keen for the show to return ever since season 2 dropped and it should be fairly obvious as to why. The show brought in a bunch of award nominations and wins including a Golden Globe win and two Emmys.

Well, it looks like it’s time for that return as Chortle is reporting a third season is in development but will be taking place in London this time around (previous seasons have been set in Italy and New York).

The news comes from Chortle which is a UK-centric comedy news portal that’s been in operation since 2000. Although it’s definitely worth noting Netflix has yet to confirm the news officially.

Chortle also adds that Naomi Ackie, a British actress who featured in Star Wars: Episode 9 as Jannah and on Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World as Boonie will have a starring role. They don’t reveal her exact role but predicts it will be as a love interest with Lena Waithe from the previous two seasons returning

Production reportedly started last Spring but was one of the many productions that got postponed due to COVID-19.

Since the release of season 2 of Master of None, Aziz has released his third stand-up special for Netflix (titled Aziz Ansari: Right Now) that covers some of the allegations leveled against him which still linger to this day.

For now, we’ll wait for official confirmation but let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to seeing Master of None return.