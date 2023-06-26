Jackie Chan and John Cena Movie ‘Hidden Strike’ Makes Streaming Debut on Netflix in July 2023

Netflix has unveiled its July 2023 movie and TV lineup and among the US additions include Hidden Strike, which will mark the first time the film has been available on a streaming service. Hidden Strike hits Netflix on July 28th, 2023.

Scott Waugh directs the feature and is no stranger to action movies. He’s worked as the director, producer, and editor on movies like Need for Speed and Act of Valor.

Jackie Chan (Rush Hour, Who Am I?) and John Cena (The Suicide Squad, WWE) lead the cast as Luo Feng and Chris Van Horne, respectively. They play a duo of ex-special forces soldiers who must escort a group of civilians across Baghdad’s notorious highway of death.

Alongside Cena and Chan, the movie includes Pilou Asbæk (Ghost in the Shell, Game of Thrones), Zhenwei Wang (The Karate Kid), Amadeus Serafini (Scream: The TV Series, Summer Days, Summer Nights), Rachael Holoway (The Few), and Max Huang (Mortal Kombat).

The film was shot in Western China, with Sylvester Stallone originally eyed for the lead role. The project was first announced in 2018 and was originally referred to as Project X and also known as SNAFU.

Yet to make any theatrical debut in the United States, the movie will now be headed straight to Netflix, albeit without any Netflix Original branding.

XYZ Films is distributing the movie. It’s unclear whether other regions of Netflix will receive Hidden Strike further down the road.

The movie’s addition extends Netflix’s growing partnership with XYZ Films, which has licensed and produced movies exclusively for Netflix over the past few years. Prior titles to come to Netflix (as both Originals and licensed SVOD debuts) from the company include Blackout, I Came By, Stowaway, and The Platform.

Upcoming Netflix Original projects include Run Rabbit Run (due to release in June 2023), Code 8: Part II, and Havoc.

