‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Mike Flanagan, the incredible mind behind some of Netflix’s best horror shows is returning once again to adapt another classic horror novel. With Midnight Club deep into post-production, Mike Flanagan’s attention is firmly on the limited series The Fall of the House of Usher which begins filming in January 2022.

The Fall of the House of Usher is an upcoming Netflix Original horror series written, directed, and produced by Mike Flanagan.

The series will be produced by Mike Flanagan’s and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, the same production behind all of Flanagan’s movies and TV shows.

What is the production status of The Fall of the House of Usher?

Official Production Status: Filming Scheduled/Pre Production (Last Updated: 09/12/2021)

Thanks to the information listed by Production Weekly we can confirm that filming is scheduled to begin in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, January 24th, 2022. Filming will take place over the course of four months, and is currently scheduled to end on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022.

What is the plot of The Fall of the House of Usher?

Written by Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher and Other Tales was first published in 1839 in Burton’s Gentleman’s Magazine. The short story was then included in Allen Poe’s collection of published short stories in the book Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.

Other than Midnight Mass, all of the television shows written, directed, and produced by Mike Flanagan have been adaptations of horror novels:

Novel Author Published The Haunting of Hill House Shirley Jackson 1959 The Turn of the Screw* Henry James 1898 The Midnight Club Christopher Pike 1994

*The Turn of the Screw was adapted into the television series The Haunting of Bly Manor

Here’s a logline that’s been released about what we can expect:

The drama is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities. The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.

Who is in the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher?

Mike Flanagan is extremely well known for working with actors on multiple projects. That’s absolutely going to be the case for The Fall of the House of Usher with numerous faces from the likes of The Haunting of Hill House and more recently Midnight Mass returning here.

Let’s run through the cast now and we’ll walk you through the frequent Mike Flanagan players and those who are new to the Flanagan universe seperately.

Returning Players for The Fall of the House of Ushers

Among the cast members who are returning from other Mike Flanagan projects include:

Carla Gugino (Lead in Gerald’s Game, played Olivia Crain in Hill House, Older Jamie in Bly Manor, and a very brief appearance in Midnight Mass)

(Lead in Gerald’s Game, played Olivia Crain in Hill House, Older Jamie in Bly Manor, and a very brief appearance in Midnight Mass) Kate Siegel (Erin Greene in Midnight Mass, Viola in Bly Manor and Theodora Crain in Hill House)

(Erin Greene in Midnight Mass, Viola in Bly Manor and Theodora Crain in Hill House) Zach Gilford (Riley Flynn in Midnight Mass. Will also appear in Flanagan’s There’s Something Wrong with the Children)

(Riley Flynn in Midnight Mass. Will also appear in Flanagan’s There’s Something Wrong with the Children) Annabeth Gish (Dr. Sarah Gunning in Midnight Mass, Mrs. Dudley in Hill House)

(Dr. Sarah Gunning in Midnight Mass, Mrs. Dudley in Hill House) Henry Thomas (Ed Flynn in Midnight Mass, Henry Wingrave in Bly Manor. Also appeared in Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep)

(Ed Flynn in Midnight Mass, Henry Wingrave in Bly Manor. Also appeared in Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep) Samantha Sloyan (Bev Keane in Midnight Mass, Leigh Crain in Hill House)

(Bev Keane in Midnight Mass, Leigh Crain in Hill House) Rahul Kohli (Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass, Owen in Bly Manor)

(Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass, Owen in Bly Manor) Michael Trucco (Wade in Midnight Mass)

(Wade in Midnight Mass) T’Nia Miller (Hannah Grose in Bly Manor)

Other Cast Members Confirmed for The Fall of The House of Ushers

Mary McDonnell will play Madeline Usher described as smart and self-possessed. Known for Battlestar Galactica and Donnie Darko.

will play Madeline Usher described as smart and self-possessed. Known for Battlestar Galactica and Donnie Darko. Mark Hamill will play Arthur Pym who is the family attorney. Known for Star Wars.

will play Arthur Pym who is the family attorney. Known for Star Wars. Frank Langella will play Roderick Usher. Best known for Frost/Nixon and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

will play Roderick Usher. Best known for Frost/Nixon and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Paola Nuñez will star and best known for Bad Boys for Life and The Son.

When is the Netflix release date of The Fall of the House of Usher?

With filming taking place between January and May 2022, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see The Fall of the House of Usher released in 2022. It’s more than likely we’ll see the series drop sometime in early 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Fall of the House of Usher? Let us know in the comments below!