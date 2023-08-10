Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the world’s most popular anime franchises, recently returned for its second season. Fans are over the moon to see the series return for more episodes. But is the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix? Yes, however, it is only available in a select few countries. Here’s where you can stream Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese anime series and adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Gege Akutami. By July of 2023, it was reported that over 80 million copies of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are in circulation. The anime is animated by Studio Mappa.

“Yuji Itadori, a kind-hearted teenager, joins his school’s Occult Club for fun but discovers that its members are actual sorcerers who can manipulate the energy between beings for their own use. He hears about a cursed talisman, the finger of Sukuna, a demon and it’s being targeted by other cursed beings. Yuji eats the finger to protect his friends and ends up becoming Sukuna’s host. However, Yuji discovers that he has inherited magic and is able to control this power without interference from Sukuna. He joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College to consume all of Sukuna’s fingers, which will enable a full exorcism to take place that will free him.”

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 available to stream on Netflix US?

Sadly, no. However, we know exactly where you can find and stream the series.

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll, where new episodes are released weekly. In order to watch the series it will require a subscription, starting at $7.99 per month, however, a free 30-day trial is available for first-time subscribers.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen ever be available to stream on Netflix US?

One day we hope to see Jujutsu Kaisen on the Netflix US library.

Over the years we have seen multiple anime from Viz Media available to stream on Netflix, including shows such as; One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Sailor Moon Crystal, Hunter x Hunter, and most recently Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Can I stream Jujutsu Kaisen anywhere on Netflix?

There’s a small handful of countries where you can stream both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix.

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

However, in order to watch Jujutsu Kaisen from one of the countries you will need access to a reliable VPN.

Would you like to see Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments below!