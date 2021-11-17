‘Money Heist’ Part 5 Volume 2: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Money Heist’s (La Casa De Papel) journey on Netflix comes to an end in December 2021 with the arrival of Part 5 Volume 2 (or sometimes referred to as season 6, season 5 part 2, or just simply as the final season – however you want to call it). We’ve witnessed five incredible seasons of Money Heist, and below we’ll be discussing everything we can expect from the final season, keeping track of trailers, clips, and the Netflix release date.

The Spanish phenomenon has been one of the most polarising shows of the past five years, transcending the language barrier and entertaining tens of millions of non-Spanish speakers from around the world. While we still wait for the viewing figures from part 5, we do however know that part 4 ensured Money Heist became the most-watched non-English title ever when over 65 million households tuned in to watch within the first month.

The series has led to a huge expansion in Spanish content demand around the globe including dozens of upcoming Spanish-based projects. Bluper reports that the demand has led to a shortage in filming equipment in the country.

It’s been a long road of twists and turns, but we can’t wait to see what the final part of Money Heist has in store for us.

When will Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 be on Netflix?

The final part of Money Heist will be released on Netflix globally on Friday, December 3rd, 2021.

All the Trailers for Money Heist Season 5 Part 2

At the Netflix TUDUM event, we were treated to our first look at the final part of Money Heist. With the Professor mysteriously away from comms and the building still surrounded by Police, the heist crew argues over how to escape, and what to do with all the gold.

Then on October 13th, 2021 we got our first tease for the final season which was only a 42-seconds long clip.

The final (which is dubbed the official) trailer arrived on November 3rd, 2021 exactly one month before the final season arrives on Netflix.

It was accompanied by the teaser text:

“The world’s greatest heist comes to an end. Last season of Money Heist launching December 3rd, only on Netflix.”

On November 17th, Netflix Geeked shared a look at some of the behind-the-scenes for the final season of Money Heist.

Take an inside look at the final moments of La Casa De Papel. pic.twitter.com/vmqnCZJF9N — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 17, 2021

What to expect from Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2?

There are lots to expect from the final part of Money Heist. As you can imagine, there are lots of spoilers below so beware!

Will Alicia hand the Professor over to the Police?

Just like the crew of the heist, Alicia is now one of the most wanted women in all of Spain, Europe, and arguably the world. After confronting the Professor, and knocking out Marseille and Benjamin, the heavily pregnant Alicia gave birth. The last we saw of Alicia was when she took a pair of players from the bathroom and hid them inside of her sleeve. This means Alicia isn’t fully on the side of the Professor yet, and there’s still a great chance she could be the catalyst to the heist’s downfall, or at the very least the Professor’s end.

As to why Alicia would betray the Professor is obvious. The last thing she wants to do is to spend her entire life on the run from the police while trying to raise her baby. Giving the Professor up to the police may earn her a place back in Colonel Tamayo’s good graces.

Will the heist crew die or escape?

The death of Nairobi was devasting for the crew, and the death of Tokyo will also have a similar impact on their psyche. With no more hostages, the only thing keeping Tamayo from sending the full force of the police and army is the Gold that’s being held hostage and the fact that the Professor has a damning recording of the Colonel.

Naturally, we expect to see one or two of the heist crew to perish, but we also expect to see some survivors, even if it doesn’t mean the gold is stolen. Given that the entire heist was started to retrieve Rio from the hands of the police, he’s one of the few that we’d expect to escape.

How on earth the crew will escape is anyone’s guess at this rate.

Will Rafael join the heist?

One of the subplots to season 5 of Money Heist has been the introduction of Rafael, the cyber security whizz son of Berlin. Despite his reluctance and displeasure, Rafael eventually learned to enjoy the rush of stealing and looked to join the family business. However, those events took place before the heist of the Spanish Mint, and Rafael has yet to be seen or included by the Professor in a heist.

Rafael may in fact be in exile from the family. This is because we are presuming that Rafael and Tatiana ran away together, leaving a heartbroken, but probably impressed Berlin behind.

Rafael is currently the wildcard, and with his help, the crew and the Professor may find a way to escape after all.

Is Tokyo really dead?

There have been many twists and turns throughout Money Heist, but sadly no one can take four grenades to the chest and survive. Tokyo’s sacrifice has given the crew more time, as she was able to kill Gandía, Sagasta, and the majority of the Special Force personnel.

Some fan theories suggest we will see the return of Tokyo in the final season. At the absolute minimum, we expect to see her character appear in a flashback or two.

Are all the cast returning?

As filming took place for the first and second volume together, all of the cast will be returning according to Marca.

That means we’ll see:

Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Miguel Herran as Rio

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide

Enrique Arce as Arturo Roman

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota

Luka Peros as Marseille

Belen Cuesta as Manila

Fernando Cayo as Luis Tamayo

Fernando Soto as Angel Rubio

Jose Manuel Poga as Cesar Gandia

Mario de la Rosa as Suarez

There are also many more theories to explore that we can’t include here which are well worth reading. Fuera de Series has put together their top 7 theories going into the final season.

What is the episode count for Part 5 Volume 2?

The final part of Money Heist will release with five episodes. All are expected to be around the 50-minute mark.

With the final part of Money Heist dropping, there will be 41 episodes on Netflix in total.

In addition, we’re also expecting episode 2 of the retrospective behind-the-scenes documentary called Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin.

Professor in Money Heist part 5 volume 2

Will there be a season 6 of Money Heist?

All good things must come to an end, but that doesn’t stop fans from being disappointed that one of their favorite shows is almost over.

Alex Pina, the creator of Money Heist, has addressed the end of the series in a number of interviews. Largely crediting moving on to new projects such as Sky Rojo.

The good news is that numerous spin-offs have been teased which we’ll dive into in a separate article.

Another large reason why the series is coming to an end is due to the demand of the cast. As Money Heist features an incredible ensemble, each passing season has only raised the popularity of the cast more and more. It’s extremely difficult to continue producing shows with a star-studded cast when they are in such high demand.

The good news is that we are going to be seeing at least one spin-off. Right now we only know about the Money Heist Korean spin-off which begins filming in 2021.

Also, if you live in a major city around the world, you may be able to take part in some of the pop-up Money Heist live experiences.

Are you excited for Part 5 Volume 2 of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments below!