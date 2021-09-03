‘Money Heist’ Behind-The-Scenes Docuseries Arrives on Netflix

Money Heist Season 5 part 1 is now on Netflix and as a special additional bonus, Netflix has uploaded the first episode of its new behind-the-scenes documentary called Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin.

The 52-minute first episode simply labeled Episode 1 sets the scene for what the filmmakers behind Money Heist had to prepare for going into the final season.

It interviews directors, writers and producers who have worked on the series whether that’s Jesús Colmenar, Javier Gómez Santander, Esther Martínez Lobato or creator of the show, Álex Pina.

The cast also gets plenty of screentime in the docuseries too including segments with Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño and Pedro Alonso.

Pre-warning, however. You will want to watch through all five episodes of season 5 part 1 before diving into the documentary as there are spoilers throughout.

You see a short teaser trailer for the documentary here:

Just like the main series, the documentary is supported in a wide array of dubs and subs. You can, of course, watch it in its original Spanish with English subtitles but there are also dubs for French, English, Hindi, Polish as well as audio description for both English and Spanish. There are also many other subtitle options too.

A second episode is expected to release on Netflix too however, that likely won’t arrive until the second half of Money Heist in early December 2021.

Once you’re done with Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin, you’ll want to check in with the 57-minute documentary that arrived alongside season 4 called Money Heist: The Phenomenon which tries to answer why the show is such a global hit. Also, if you live in a global city, you may be able to attend one of the numerous Money Heist Experiences.

Did you enjoy watching Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.