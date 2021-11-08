‘Money Heist’ Spin-offs at Netflix: What’s In Development and Rumored Projects

With Money Heist soon coming to an end with the final batch of episodes dropping in December 2021, you may be wondering what’s next. An international spin-off is already confirmed with more rumored to be on the way. Here’s a look at Money Heist’s future beyond season 5 on Netflix.

In case you didn’t know, Money Heist has been one of Netflix’s biggest international hits. Originating out of Spain, the series first premiered on network television in the region before being picked up internationally by Netflix and eventually Netflix taking full reign of the show.

Part 5 volume 2 of Money Heist arrives on Netflix on December 3rd, 2021.

Confirmed Money Heist Spin-offs So Far

Money Heist Korea

Only one project has been confirmed post-Money Heist’s fifth season so far in the form of a K-drama adaptation from BH Entertainment and Zium Content.

The series will almost be an exact remake given that all the characters from the Spanish version of the show will be translated over to this.

Among the cast confirmed for Money Heist Korea includes Park Hae-soo, Yunjin Kim, Jeon Jong-seo, and Yoo Ji-Tae.

Hong-sun Kim, known for The Age of Blood, is on board to direct with Kim Hwan-Chae, Choe Sung-jun and Ryu Yong-Jae writing. Álex Pina is on board as an executive producer.

We’ve got more on Netflix’s Korean Money Heist adaptation in our full preview.

Money Heist Cast in Other Productions

One thing we’ve already seen over the years and into the future is the cast of Money Heist fronting or being included in other productions to arrive on Netflix.

Christopher Meir did a great deep-dive for us on what Money Heist stars have starred in other Netflix Originals and there’s plenty more on the way.

Most recently, Najwa Nimri was featured in a reality series called Insiders where she served as the host.

Rumored or Expected Money Heist Spin-offs

Berlin Spin-off or Other Spin-offs Based on Spanish Version

Pina, speaking to a Spanish magazine has talked about spin-offs previously saying:

“We have a lot of possibilities to do a spinoff, yes, and I think it’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We have always wanted the characters to have a very complex and layered design. So I think almost all the characters La Casa de Papel have a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could see any of them in other contexts.”

It’s important to note that any spin-offs won’t be assessed until after the show concludes according to Pina saying he will “determine if there really is an open door for a spinoff, or if we want to tell more about any of the characters,”.

Jesús Colmenar, who serves as an executive producer for the series and frequent director said at a film festival: “All the characters have a good spin-off (…) They have gained so much strength that you could almost do one of each.”

Bluper reports that one of the ideas that has been considered has been a Berlin spin-off that would feature the different ex-girlfriends of the fallen gang member.

Variety also noted in its retrospective on the show’s success that “due to the nature of the series’ storytelling, using flashbacks and cutaways to show key narrative details, spinoff possibilities are nearly endless, and any character could come back.”

Morte, who plays the professor has also said, “It would be a pleasure to return to The Professor. Anything can happen.”

Bollywood Money Heist

One project we suspect may eventually come is a Bollywood version of Money Heist.

The reason we suspect this is because of the incredible performance Money Heist has seen on the platform in India.

As we reported over the summer, Money Heist continues to perform well on the Netflix top 10s particularly in India. As of the time of publishing this article, the series has spent 501 days in the TV top 10s. That’s more than Spain which has seen the show in the top 10s for 102 days.

Given the show’s popularity, we think a Bollywood remake would be a great addition to the adaptation roster.

Álex Pina Other Netflix Projects

Before we depart, we thought we’d give a mention to the creator’s other projects that have come to Netflix. Álex Pina works with Netflix via a comprehensive overall deal struck back in July 2018.

His projects that have arrived through this deal includes:

White Lines – canceled after a single season

– canceled after a single season Sky Rojo – two seasons release so far with a third part confirmed for 2022.

In addition, Vis a Vis is on Netflix in most regions around the world where Pina served as a writer.

Would you like to see more Money Heist? In what form should they come? Let us know in the comments down below.