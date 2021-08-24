‘Money Heist’: Where to Watch The Cast in Other Netflix Originals

As you’re getting ready for the release of the final season of Netflix’s mega-hit series Money Heist, you may want to take advantage of the fact that Netflix has built up a library of content featuring the cast of the series. To help you find all the series and movies featuring these actors that have been released as Netflix originals, Christopher Meir from Netflix Original Movies Reviewed has compiled this list of titles that have been released in the US market and many others.

Netflix Original Series Starring Money Heist Cast

Élite – Jamie Lorente (aka Denver), María Pedraza (Alison Parker from seasons 1 and 2) and Miguel Herrán (Río) all appear in this wildly popular teen drama. All three see their roles diminish quite a bit after season 1, but they are nonetheless crucial to all of the action in that first season.

Toy Boy – María Pedraza (Alison Parker) also stars in this erotic thriller about a male stripper trying to clear his name after a wrongful conviction for manslaughter.

Paquita Salas – One of recent Spanish television’s best comedy series features Belén Cuesta (Julia from season 3 onward of Money Heist) in one of its lead roles. Fellow Money Heist castmate Úrsula Corberó (aka Tokyo) also makes a cameo playing herself in this behind-the-scenes satire of the Spanish screen industries.

Locked Up – This series is not a Netflix original per se, but it is available on Netflix in most territories. It was created and showrun for two seasons by Álex Pina, the creator of Money Heist, and also features Alba Flores (aka Nairobi) and Najwa Nimri (aka Alice Sierra in seasons 3-5) as prisoners as this female prison-set thriller.

Netflix Original Movies Starring Money Heist Cast

Gun City – Jaime Lorente (Denver) and Paco Tous (aka Moscow) once again play father and son in this gangster drama set in 1920s Barcelona.

Mirage – Álvaro Morte (aka The Professor) appears in this twisty sci-fi movie about a storm that causes the space-time continuum to open up and allowing for the possibility of preventing a murder that took place 25 years in the past.

Who Would You Take to a Desert Island? – Jaime Lorente (Denver) and María Pedraza (Alison Parker) team up once again in this melodrama about a group of twentysomethings on the cusp of major life changes that get together for one last night out, only to find their friendships tested when secrets come pouring out during a drinking game.

Errementari: The Devil and the Blacksmith – Itziar Ituño (aka Raquel Murillo/Lisbon) appears in this horror/fantasy period adaptation of a traditional Basque folktale that has a village blacksmith fighting with the devil to rescue a small child.

The Silence of the Marsh – Pedro Alonso (aka Berlin) stars in this thriller about a crime writer for whom the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur as he investigates political corruption in Valencia.

The Warning – Belén Cuesta (Julia) plays the girlfriend to a murder victim and friend of a man who thinks he can predict a murder that will take place in a Madrid gas station in this convoluted sci-fi crime thriller.

Despite Everything – Belén Cuesta (Julia) plays one of four adult sisters trying to find out the truth about their fathers’ identities in this road movie/dramedy. This film also features Blanca Suárez and therefore might be of interest to fans of the Spanish Netflix series The Cable Girls.

Yucatán – Rodrigo de la Serna (aka Palermo from seasons 3 and 4) plays a con artist trying to outwit his former partner in this comic caper set aboard a cruise ship.

The Endless Trench – Belén Cuesta (Julia) rightfully won critical plaudits and a Goya award for her performance as the long-suffering wife of a man forced to hide in their family home for over 30 years following Spain’s civil war. It may not be an ideal choice for those currently living in lockdown, but it is a moving, epic film all the same.

The Tree of Blood – Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) stars in this arthouse drama directed by auteur Julio Medem about a couple seeking out their family roots (pun intended) in Spain’s Basque Country. Najwa Nimri (Alice Sierra) also appears in the film.

A Remarkable Tale – Paco Tous (Moscow) has a small-ish role in this well-meaning but fairly racist comedy about a group of African migrants who turn up in a small Spanish village.

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – Itziar Ituño (Raquel/Lisbon) has a “blink and you miss it” size role as the medical examiner in this nourish serial killer story.

The Invisible Guardian, The Legacy of the Bones and Offering to the Storm – A trilogy of murder mysteries set in the Navarra region of Spain. Paco Tous (Moscow) appears in all three in a smallish but distinctive role as the medical examiner.

Sky High – Miguel Herrán (aka Rio) stars in this crime thriller about a gang of thieves operating on the margins of contemporary Madrid. The film is now in the process of being adapted into a Netflix original series, but no word as yet as to whether or not Herrán will star or appear therein.