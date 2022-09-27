‘Moonrise’ Anime Series: Coming to Netflix in 2024 and What We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s most exciting new anime projects, Moonrise, is currently in the works. Featuring the character designs of Full Metal Alchemist’s Hiromu Arakawa, and the animation talents of WIT Studio, Moonrise will be the anime to watch on Netflix in 2024.

Moonrise is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi anime series directed by Masahi Koizuka. The character designs of Moonrise have been drawn by Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of the beloved Full Metal Alchemist franchise.

The anime will be animated by WIT Studio, one of the most popular animation studios in the world right now thanks to their work on Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Spy x Family, Ousama Ranking, and Great Pretender.

When is Moonrise coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the Netflix teaser trailer we can confirm that Moonrise will debut on Netflix sometime in 2024.

What is the plot of Moonrise?

The synopsis for Moonrise has been sourced from MyAnimeList:

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Who are the cast members of Moonrise?

At the time of writing, there are no cast members announced for an English Dub or a Japanese Dub. We expect to learn who the cast of Moonrise is sometime in 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Moonrise on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!