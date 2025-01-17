Most Popular and Most Watched Spanish Language Movies & Series on Netflix in 2024

2024 was a standout year for Spanish-language titles on Netflix, with several major releases making waves. Below, we take a closer look at the year’s biggest series and movies, spotlighting standout titles from Spain and Spanish-speaking countries across Latin America, including Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia.

In this post, we’ll be using two sets of data:

For the “most popular” lists, we’ll use FlixPatrol data. They collect the daily top 10s from all the countries around the world and assign points to each movie or series that features. This list is then all those points compiled. This often shows us which titles made the most impact globally and which ones were sticky in the charts.

For the most watched lists, we’ll be using the first two weeks of data from Netflix’s Top 10 views metric collected from the Netflix Top 10 website, which releases weekly.

There are advantages and disadvantages to both sets of data, of course. To do well on the most popular lists, globally available titles have the best shot at picking up points so a title that did really well on Netflix Spain but wasn’t available elsewhere may not be fully represented. On the Netflix global data, we only get 20 international titles featured each week meaning that some titles may not get featured if it’s a hectic week.

With all that said, let’s get into the most popular Spanish-language titles of 2024!

Most Popular and Watched Series from Spain in 2024

Berlin picked up the most amount of points in the top 10 globally in 2024, mostly because it was released over the Christmas break in 2023 just before the New Year. Money Heist is still poking around in the top 10s in a few countries throughout 2024 (most notably India – again, why no Bollywood version!?). Berlin is also clear winner for the most watched list too, pulling in 33.60 million views in its first two weeks, making it obvious why it got renewed for a season 2, which begins filming in 2025.

The Asunta Case did well at breaking out worldwide, as did Raising Voices, with 17.3M views and 15.6M views, respectively. Newcomers Gangs of Galicia and Breathless also both pulled in respectable numbers on both lists, with the latter title renewed.

Most Popular Series from Spain

Berlin (21,081 points) Raising Voices (15,055 points) The Asunta Case (12,339 points) Gangs of Galicia (9,542 points) Breathless (8,373 points) Elite (7,579 points) Bank Under Siege (5,337 points) Iron Reign (5,084 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (4,094 points) 1992 (3,888 points) Between Lands (3,342 points) Valle salvaje (2,712 points) Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (2,299 points) Alpha Males (2,072 points) La Pasión Turca (1,950 points) Money Heist (1,618 points) 900 Days Without Annabel (1,106 points) The Last Night at Tremore Beach (693 points) Una vida menos en Canarias (392 points) Express (306 points) Merli: Dare to Know (183 points) Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (176 points) Lo que la verdad esconde: Caso Asunta (168 points) Baep Fuek Rak Mai Ru Lom – Love Lesson 010 (167 points) LALIGA: All Access (113 points)

Most Watched Spanish Series from Spain

Most Popular and Watched Movies from Spain in 2024

J. A. Bayona’s award-winning movie Society of the Snow, which dropped on Netflix globally in January following a limited theatrical release, ultimately takes home both prizes in the most popular and most watched lists for 2024. The movie received both critical acclaim and good viewership, a feat most Netflix movies can never get.

The Platform had a good return on Netflix, too, leading to a noticeable boost in viewing for the first movie. That also applies to Through My Window, which bowed out with its third entry this year.

Most Popular Movies from Spain

Society of the Snow (17,558 points) The Platform 2 (7,531 points) Love, Divided (7,086 points) The Courier (5,794 points) Through My Window 3: Looking at You (5,378 points) Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (2,194 points) The Platform (1,114 points) The Champion (852 points) The Vault (568 points) Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (511 points) Through My Window: Across the Sea (370 points) You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (305 points) Father There is Only One 4 (229 points) Mi soledad tiene alas (189 points) Políticamente incorrectos (181 points) Through My Window (179 points) The Impossible (165 points) Under Therapy (162 points) Valley of Shadows (158 points) Superagente Makey (143 points) A House On Fire (129 points) La lista de los deseos (128 points) Just Once (122 points) Calladita (117 points) Just a Little Chemistry (116 points)

Most Watched Movies from Spain

Most Popular Series from Latin America Spanish-Speaking Countries (Mexico, Colombia, Argentina)

Thanks to going incredibly viral on social media (perhaps for the wrong reasons), The Accident was the biggest show from Spanish-speaking Latin American countries to break borders and gain international points and viewership. Overall, Mexico seems to be the biggest country in these regions to create global hits, with its titles occupying the top four spots.

Most Popular Series

The Accident – Mexico (13,903 points) Bandidos – Mexico (7,733 points) The Manny – Mexico (6,737 points) Sisters’ Feud – Mexico (5,830 points) The Hijacking of Flight 601 – Colombia (5,445 points) The Secret of the River – Mexico (4,823 points) One Hundred Years of Solitude – Colombia (4,147 points) Envious – Argentina (2,941 points) Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ man – Mexico (1,635 points) Eva Lasting – Colombia (1,613 points) Love of My Life – Colombia (1,458 points) The Envoys – Argentina (1,136 points) Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall – Argentina (1,094 points) Love Is Blind: Argentina – Argentina (680 points) We Were Kings – Mexico (516 points) Love is Blind Mexico – Mexico (504 points) Rojo carmesí – Colombia (358 points) Klass 95: The Power of Beauty – Colombia (306 points) Paquita la del Barrio – Mexico (262 points) Sugar Rush: The Baking Point – Mexico (250 points) La Guzmán: La Reina Del Rock – Mexico (228 points) ARA San Juan: The Submarine that Disappeared – Argentina (185 points) Forever Queens – Mexico (128 points) The Influencer – Colombia (85 points) Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – Argentina (79 points)

Most Popular Series

Most Popular Movies from Latin America Spanish-Speaking Countries (Mexico, Colombia, Argentina)

Another Mexican title is at the top of the most popular list here, but Argentina performs well, rounding out the other top 4 spots.

Non Negotiable – Mexico (3920 points) The Lost Children – Colombia (3,799 points) Goyo – Argentina (2376 points) (Un)lucky Sisters – Argentina (2048 points) Rest in Peace – Argentina (1347 points) Veinteanera, divorciada y fantástica – Mexico (1217 points) Camp Crasher – Argentina (961 points) When Evil Lurks – Argentina (860 points) Cindy la regia – Mexico (838 points) Tear This Heart Out – Mexico (747 points) 500 Days of Escobar – Colombia (716 points) Untamed Royals – Mexico (638 points) Not A Minute To Lose – Mexico (638 points) Pedro Páramo – Mexico (514 points) El mesero – Mexico (476 points) Sweet Family – Mexico (463 points) The Trip 7 – Colombia (363 points) The Accidental Twins – Colombia (274 points) María Soledad: El fin del silencio – Argentina (234 points) Giants of La Mancha – Argentina (206 points) New Order – Mexico (167 points) Technoboys – Mexico (120 points) The Obscure Springs – Mexico (119 points) #LadyRancho – Mexico (102 points) Down the Rabbit Hole – Mexico (94 points)

Most Popular Movies

There you have it – that’s the most popular and most watched debuts of Spanish-language titles of 2024 – what were your favorites? Let us know in the comments.