What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 17th, 2025

Netflix UK added 35 new movies and TV shows to the library this week, including Back in Action, which has seen the return of actress Cameron Diaz, who came out of retirement to star in the film.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Back in Action (2025) N

Director: Seth Gordon

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott

Cameron Diaz came out of retirement to act alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s latest action-comedy.

Matt and Emily, two elite spies, retired from action fifteen years ago to start a family. But when their cover is blown they are thrust back into the world of espionage.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Nastassja Kinski, Sydney James Harcourt

It took 16 months, but Nocturne returned with Richter and co. as they continued their fight against the vampire messiah Erzsebet Bathory, as they attempted to stop her from casting the world into an eternal night.

Riviera (3 Seasons)

New Episodes: 28

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Julia Stiles, Anthony LaPaglia, Lena Olin, Dimitri Leonidas, Roxane Duran

Over the past several months, Netflix UK has been licensing more content from Sky TV. This week, the library has seen the addition of all three seasons of Riviera.

Georgina, an American art curator, is widowed after her billionaire husband dies in a yacht explosion. She soon learns that her husband isn’t what he seems, and his fortune is made of secrets, lies, and violence.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 17th, 2025

Back in Action (2025) N

Champions (2023)

Clue (1985)

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Hanna (2011)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic World (2015)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Kingdom: Return of The Great General (2024)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Rifle Club (2024)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 17th, 2025

Babanba Banban Vampire (Season 1)

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2) N

Galileo (Season 1)

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! (Season 3)

Hell for You (Season 1)

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc (Season 2)

Lovers Anonymous (Season 1) N

Oshi No Ko (Season 2)

Public Disorder (Season 1) N

Riviera (3 Seasons)

Sakamoto Days (Season 1) N

Tokyo Love Story (Season 1)

XO, Kitty (Season 2) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 17th, 2025

Dave Fishwick: Loan Ranger (2014)

My Lover My Killer (Season 3)

The Roshans (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 17th, 2025

Chef & My Fridge (Season 1)

Single’s Inferno (Season 4) N

Young, Famous & African (Season 3) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 17th, 2025

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart (2025) N

Chris McCausland: Live (2023)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (73 points) Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger (70 points) The Secret Life of Pets (54 points) Ad Vitam (47 points) Cocaine Bear (39 points) Ma (36 points) Champions (31 points) Deepwater Horizon (21 points) Romeo Must Die (15 points) Carry-On (12 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Missing You (77 points) American Primeval (65 points) Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (62 points) Squid Game (61 points) The Breakthrough (47 points) I Am a Killer (24 points) Departure (21 points) Black Doves (20 points) Dubai Bling (18 points) Riviera (12 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!