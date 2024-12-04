What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2025

Here we go again, then! Another year is upon us, and what does January 2025 have in store for us? For WWE fans, it means Netflix has a new home, but what about all the other new movies, series, and games on the way?

Don't forget that Netflix has a LOT of titles leaving Netflix as we cross into the new year, with over 150 movies leaving on January 1st alone, plus major departures like Longmire scheduled.

Coming to Netflix in January TBD

Castlevania Nocturne (Season 2) Netflix Original

Single’s Inferno (Season 4) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st, 2025

A Little White Lie (2023) – Michael Maren writes and directs this comedy starring Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson about a handyman with a mistaken identity leading him to deliver a keynote lecture.

– Michael Maren writes and directs this comedy starring Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson about a handyman with a mistaken identity leading him to deliver a keynote lecture. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – A colorful animated film about a young boy who discovers the story of the Lorax, a creature trying to save his world from environmental destruction. Starring Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, and Danny DeVito as the voice of the Lorax.

– A colorful animated film about a young boy who discovers the story of the Lorax, a creature trying to save his world from environmental destruction. Starring Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, and Danny DeVito as the voice of the Lorax. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – A live-action adaptation of the classic children’s book where two siblings encounter a mischievous, hat-wearing cat who turns their day upside down. Starring Mike Myers, Dakota Fanning, and Spencer Breslin.

Interstellar (2014) – Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic headlined by Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

– Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic headlined by Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. In The Heart of the Sea (2015) – Chris Hemsworth stars in this historical action movie set during the winter of 1820. He plays a crew mate on a ship that’s visited by a mammoth whale. Ron Howard directs.

– Chris Hemsworth stars in this historical action movie set during the winter of 1820. He plays a crew mate on a ship that’s visited by a mammoth whale. Ron Howard directs. Missing You (Limited Series) Netflix Original – The latest Harlan Coben adaptation arrives on Netflix

– The latest Harlan Coben adaptation arrives on Netflix Number 24 (2025) Netflix Original – Norwegian WWII film about a young Norwegian man’s drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country.

– Norwegian WWII film about a young Norwegian man’s drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country. The Flintstones (1994) – A live-action comedy bringing the beloved animated prehistoric family to life, following Fred Flintstone as he navigates work, family, and a corporate scheme. Starring John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins, Rick Moranis, and Rosie O’Donnell.

– A live-action comedy bringing the beloved animated prehistoric family to life, following Fred Flintstone as he navigates work, family, and a corporate scheme. Starring John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins, Rick Moranis, and Rosie O’Donnell. The Love Scam (2025) Netflix Original – Italian romantic comedy about two brothers who plan to scam a wealthy heiress.

– Italian romantic comedy about two brothers who plan to scam a wealthy heiress. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) – Feature film based on the beloved Nickelodeon series that sees all your favorites going up against pirate Burger Beard who is looking to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 2nd

Cunk on Life (2025) Netflix Original – Comedy special featuring Diane Morgan as the very serious documentarian Philomena Cunk who brings to task philosophers and academics in her quest to understand the meaning of life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 3rd

Love Is Blind: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original – Another regional spin-off to the dating reality series.

– Another regional spin-off to the dating reality series. Selling the City (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spin-off to Selling Sunset following estate agents at Douglas Elliman as navigating the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City

– Spin-off to Selling Sunset following estate agents at Douglas Elliman as navigating the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2025) Netflix Original – Aardman Animation is bringing back another one of their famed characters with Wallace & Gromit facing new and old foes in this long-awaited follow-up.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

My Happy Marriage (Season 2) Netflix Original – Anime series.

– Anime series. RAW (LIVE) – WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 7th

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (Season 1) Netflix Original – Two-part documentary series telling the story of the daytime talk show that redefined reality TV.

– Two-part documentary series telling the story of the daytime talk show that redefined reality TV. The Breakthrough (Season 1) Netflix Original – Swedish drama series starring Peter Eggers and Mattias Nordkvist. About a double homicide that goes unsolved for 16 years.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 9th

American Primeval (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Pete Berg is back with his big new Western action drama that features Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, and Dane DeHaan. It tells the story of America in 1857.

– Pete Berg is back with his big new Western action drama that features Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, and Dane DeHaan. It tells the story of America in 1857. Asura (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese drama series about four sisters discovering their father’s untimely affair in the late 1970s.

– Japanese drama series about four sisters discovering their father’s untimely affair in the late 1970s. I Am Ilary (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian reality documentary series on the TV host Ilary Blasi.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Ad Vitam (2024) Netflix Original – French action thriller starring Guillaume Canet.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 16th

XO, Kitty (Season 2) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy drama series returns for a smaller second season seeing Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty Song Covey.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 17th

Back in Action (2025) Netflix Original – Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx team up in Netflix’s first high-profile big-budget movie of the year in which they play spies that have given up their life to start a family. Those plans go up in smoke after they get dragged back into their former lives.

Young, Famous & African (Season 3) Netflix Original – Reality variety series featuring A-list celebrities from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

The Night Agent (Season 2) Netflix Original – Highly anticipated follow-up to Netflix’s action spy thriller series based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. Now working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 30th

Mo (Season 2) Netflix Original – Second and final season of the comedy drama starring Mo Amer.

– Second and final season of the comedy drama starring Mo Amer. The Recruit (Season 2) Netflix Original – Noah Centineo is back for the second season of this spy series that’s been reduced to six episodes for its second outing.

– Noah Centineo is back for the second season of this spy series that’s been reduced to six episodes for its second outing. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 2) Netflix Original – New batch of episodes of the hit anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Lucca’s World (2024) Netflix Original – Brazillian drama about a woman who travels to Indian in the hopes that a experimental treatment will help her son with cerebral palsy.

– Brazillian drama about a woman who travels to Indian in the hopes that a experimental treatment will help her son with cerebral palsy. The Snow Girl (Season 2) Netflix Original – Spanish crime series that sees Miren investigating an elite school that seems to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young girls.

February is also going to be a busy month with Apple Cider Vinegar, Cassandra, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and Zero Day among the currently announced titles coming up.