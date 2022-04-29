‘Extraction 2’ Projecting March/April 2023 Release Date on Netflix

Extraction 2 just recently wrapped up filming and according to director Sam Hargrave, the movie is projecting an early 2023 release date specifically mentioning either it releasing in March or April 2023.

The news comes from an all-encompassing interview with the director of Extraction 2, Sam Hargrave with the podcast called The Weekly Geekly. Hargrave, if you didn’t know, is the director behind the first movie and now the sequel.

At the time of the interview, they were on day 4 of post-production on the movie which began filming in November 2021 with the majority of filming taking place in Prague in the Czech Republic although Hargrave confirms filming originally was due to take place in Australia but couldn’t due to COVID-19.

Now it’s very much worth noting that nothing is set in stone when it comes to Netflix’s programming this far in advance. As a result, the March or April 2023 release date could be wholly inaccurate. Hargrave alluded to things being in flux and therefore they’ll keep us all updated via his and Netflix’s own social channels for updates on the movie.

Also in the interview, Hargrave gave up some other information for the forthcoming sequel such as teasing they’ve ramped up action dramatically saying “we did twice as much and twice as long for certain [action] sequences.”

He also teases new relationships and new perspectives on older relationships going to be revealed in the sequel.

We’ll be keeping our main preview for Extraction 2 updated as the year goes on and we get new updates.

So far, we’ve had two first looks at the forthcoming sequel with a teaser at last year’s Tudum event and a first look picture (seen at the top of this article.)

While you’re waiting for Extraction 2, remember that Hemsworth is also due to headline another Netflix action thriller which is coming much sooner. We’re referring to Spiderhead which has set its sights on a June 2022 release date.

