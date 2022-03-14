‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in the near future is the adaptation of Ali Novak’s coming-of-age novel My Life with the Walter Boys. Filming is due to begin in April 2022, but we’re still waiting to learn who the are stars of the new series. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about My Life with the Walter Boys, including the plot, casting news, trailer updates, and the Netflix release date.

My Life with the Walter Boys is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age family comedy created by Melanie Halsall and based on the 2014 novel of the same name by author Ali Novak. The project was first announced by Variety in June 2021.

The series is produced by Ed Glauser (The Kissing Booth, Wanda and the Alien), and Melanie Halsall (Shaun the Sheep, Dennis & Gnasher), through the production companies Komixx Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.

What is the plot of My Life with the Walter Boys?

The synopsis for My Life With the Walter Boys has been sourced from ProductionWeekly:

Jackie does not like surprises. Chaos is the enemy! The best way to get her successful, busy parents to notice her is to be perfect. The perfect look, the perfect grades – the perfect daughter. And then… Surprise number one: Jackie’s family dies in a freak car accident. Surprise number two: Jackie has to move cross-country to live with the Walters – her new guardians. Surprise number three: The Walters have 12 sons. (Well, 11, but Parker acts like a boy anyway.) Now Jackie must trade in her Type A personality and New York City apartment for a Colorado ranch and all the wild Walter boys who come with it. Jackie is surrounded by the enemy -loud, dirty, annoying boys who have no concept of personal space. Okay, several of the oldest guys are flat-out gorgeous. But still annoying. She’s not stuck-up or boring – no matter what they say – but proving it is another matter. How can she fit in and move on when she needs to keep her parents’ memory alive by living up to the promise of perfect?

What is the production status of My Life with the Walter Boys?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production – Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 14/03/2022)

In ProductionWeekly Issue #1289 it has been reported that filming for My Life with the Walter Boys will begin on April 11th, 2022. Filming will last for four months before coming to an end on August 12th, 2022.

All filming dates are subject to change, and taking into consideration we’re still waiting on the cast to be announced there’s a chance the filming dates could change.

Filming is due to take place in Calgary, Albert, Canada.

Who are the cast members of My Life with the Walter Boys?

Despite filming scheduled to begin in a month’s time, we’re still yet to hear of any casting news. Given the plot of the story, we can expect to see an extremely large cast, 12 of which will be taken up by the Walter siblings alone.

There are still ongoing casting calls, some of which have made an appearance on social media.

Calling all disabled actors: Please check out this casting call for a new Netflix series that is shooting soon! pic.twitter.com/vyBnkiRlVp — TBTB (@TBTBTheater) March 10, 2022

The lead role of Jackie is still being cast, and they are looking for an actress around the age of 18, or old enough to look the part of a 15-year-old.

The character of Jackie has been described as “true Manhattanite.” and her background is from a well-to-do family from New York’s Upper West Side. Very bright, and intelligent, Jackie is “preppy and groomed rather than fashion-forward” with a love for the theatre and ballet. With her life completely turned upside down by the death of her family, and moving to the opposite side of the continent, Jackie still has dreams of returning to New York and attending Princeton College.

When is the My Life with the Walter Boys Netflix release date?

We’re still many months away from Netflix announcing a release date, however, we can take an educated guess that we’ll be waiting until 2023 for the release date of My Life with the Walter Boys.

What is the episode count for My Life with the Walter Boys?

The first season of My Life with the Walter Boys will have a total of ten episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 50 minutes.

